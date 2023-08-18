NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), up $6.32 to $119.38
The discount clothing retailer reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street’s forecasts.
Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH), down $1.82 to $2.94
The e-commerce fashion company reported sales that fell far short of forecasts and issued an outlook that disappointed investors.
Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS), down $17.81 to $132.24
The maker of electronics testing equipment forecast quarterly earnings that were well below what analysts were expecing.
Bill Holdings Inc. (BILL), up $6.86 to $108.42
The cloud computing company reported quarterly results that came in well ahead of analysts' estimates.
Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), up $2.51 to $140.10
The maker of manufacturing equipment for semiconductors reported results that easily beat forecasts.
Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL), down $2.41 to $159.65
Despite reporting quarterly results that beat forecasts, the cosmetics company's outlook fell short of what investors expected.
Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN), up $1.88 to $27.51
Activist investor Starboard Value confirmed it had taken a 9.9% stake in the operator of Outback Steakhouse.
Buckle Inc. (BKE) up 62 cents to $37.06
The online seller of casual clothing and shoes reported quarterly earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.
