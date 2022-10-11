NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--
ROTH Capital Partners (“ROTH”), www.roth.com, a full service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, today announced that Dr. Kumaraguru Raja has joined the firm’s healthcare research team, as Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst covering biotechnology. His research coverage is expected to include micro-cap and small-cap Biotechnology companies across the therapeutic space, with an initial focus on companies developing novel drugs for infectious diseases, inflammatory diseases, neurological disorders, oncology, and women’s health.
Prior to joining ROTH, Dr. Raja was a senior biotechnology analyst at Brookline Capital Markets from 2017 to 2022, where he focused on small and microcap companies. He started his equity research career in 2010 as a Senior Associate Analyst on the Citi Research biotechnology team covering large-cap biotechnology companies. His expertise includes bottom-up scientific and financial analysis on companies across therapeutic areas and across a spectrum of market capitalizations. He focuses on drug development, intellectual property, FDA and EMA regulations, reimbursement coverage and clinical science. He conducted postdoctoral research at Mayo Clinic on the epigenetic causes of cancer and at Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute on the molecular mechanisms concerning the role of human bone marrow stem cells in normal and leukemic hematopoiesis. He received a Ph.D. in Biological Sciences from Bowling Green State University and an MBA from University of California, San Diego.
Jeff Martin, CFA - Director of Research, commented, “ROTH continues to invest in biotechnology research talent to enhance the strength of our Healthcare platform. I’m pleased to welcome Kumar to our thought-leading biotechnology research team. His strong academic background combined with his experience covering innovative and underappreciated biotechnology companies will undoubtedly serve our clients well.”
Dr. Raja commented, “I am enthusiastic to join ROTH, a highly regarded investment bank with a strong track record in healthcare. I am very impressed by the quality and depth of the ROTH research portfolio. My goal is to provide a significant contribution by analyzing companies to identify unique companies developing innovative treatments for diseases with significant unmet need with favorable risk-reward for investors.”
“We are excited to have Kumar on our healthcare research team,” said Byron Roth, CEO of ROTH. “His addition further demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the life sciences sector. I’m confident that Kumar’s expertise in biotechnology will enhance our ability to continue to build upon our over 10-year track record of success in assisting both companies and investors in the healthcare sector.”
Since 2010, ROTH has been involved in approximately 550 transactions for its Healthcare clients, with total transaction value over $24.8 billion. (Source: ROTH Capital Partners | 09/29/2022)
