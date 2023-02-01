NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023--
Roth Capital Partners, LLC today announced that it closed the acquisition of MKM Partners, LLC (“MKM”) and that it will conduct business as ROTH MKM.
The combined organization will employ over 235 individuals, with approximately 60 investment bankers, 45 research analysts, more than 75 distribution individuals specializing in the markets and 500+ stocks under coverage. “I am confident that the combination will provide a stronger and more expanded offering for ROTH MKM clients. We are excited about our foundation for growth,” said Byron Roth, Executive Chairman.
Sagar Sheth, MKM’s former Chief Executive Officer is CEO of ROTH MKM. Aaron Gurewitz is President, and Gordon Roth will remain as Chief Financial Officer of the firm.
About ROTH MKM –
ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.
