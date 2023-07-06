NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2023--
Rothschild & Co is pleased to announce that Richard Hurowitz has joined as a Strategic Adviser to the firm. Mr. Hurowitz brings more than 20 years of corporate advisory and investment expertise at leading financial organisations to Rothschild & Co and will play a significant role in the continued expansion and growth of the firm.
Mr. Hurowitz will work with Lee LeBrun, Head of Global Advisory, North America, and Warner Mandel, Global Co-Head of Technology, Media and Telecoms. He will be based in New York.
Commenting on the appointment, Lee LeBrun said: “I am pleased to welcome Richard to the firm. He brings differentiated perspectives and insights across numerous industries and geographies that will be invaluable to our clients in North America and around the world.”
“Richard is a highly respected industry veteran and thought leader whose diverse and extensive expertise will bolster our Global Advisory team,” said Warner Mandel. “His outstanding, global experience will provide immense value to our clients, and his appointment demonstrates our continued commitment to fuelling our capabilities across sectors and strengthening our franchise globally.”
Mr. Hurowitz is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Octavian & Company, a boutique global investment firm which partners with leading investors and executives on transactions. Previously, he founded and served as Chief Investment Officer of Octavian Advisors, an international special situations fund which managed over $1.4 billion and was sold to TPG, the private equity firm. Prior to founding Octavian, Mr. Hurowitz was a Partner at Halcyon Asset Management. He previously served as a member of the board of directors of EI Towers SpA, Head NV and Octavian Maritime, where he also served as Chairman. He is also a strategic adviser to the Electrum Group and served as a senior adviser to TPG Sixth Street Partners. Mr. Hurowitz serves on the governing board of Yale University Art Gallery and is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He holds a J.D. from Columbia University School of Law and a B.A. in History from Yale University.
“I am thrilled to join Rothschild & Co as a strategic adviser, which is a historic firm which continues to reinforce its impressive reputation, global reach and differentiated approach to advising clients,” said Mr. Hurowitz. “I look forward to working with Lee, Warner and the firm’s leading talent to provide world-class strategic advice and counsel to the firm’s growing client base.”
About Rothschild & Co, Global Advisory
Rothschild & Co is a family-controlled and independent group and has been at the centre of the world's financial markets for over 200 years. With a team of c.4,200 talented financial services specialists on the ground in over 40 countries, Rothschild & Co's integrated global network of trusted professionals provide in-depth market intelligence and effective long-term solutions for our clients in Global Advisory, Wealth & Asset Management, and Merchant Banking.
Global Advisory, a division of the Rothschild & Co group, designs and executes strategic M&A and financing solutions, providing impartial, expert advice to large and mid-sized corporations, private equity, families and entrepreneurs, and governments.
Through its unrivalled network of 1,500 industry and financing specialists in 42 countries, Rothschild & Co's Global Advisory business combines the breadth of its advisory offering with a high volume of transactions to achieve a unique understanding and perspective into markets and participants worldwide.
