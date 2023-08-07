NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2023--
Rothschild & Co announced today that Alex Mironov and Matthew O’Donnell have joined the Healthcare team as Managing Directors. The senior hires represent the continued growth of the healthcare franchise and expansion of the firm’s presence and capabilities in the Northeast region within the Global Advisory business in North America. They will report to Dominic Hollamby, Partner and Global Head of Healthcare, and Lee LeBrun, Partner and Head of Global Advisory, North America.
Mr. Mironov brings over 20 years of global experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, spanning business development, M&A and corporate strategy, to Rothschild & Co. He will be based in New York.
Mr. O’Donnell is an accomplished banker with deep knowledge in healthcare dealmaking and diverse advisory experience across industries. He will be based in Rothschild & Co’s Boston office, which opened in 2021 and remains an important and growing market for the firm.
“ Alex and Matthew are accomplished strategic advisers with diverse and impressive backgrounds. Their deep relationships within the healthcare industry and extensive knowledge and expertise will be invaluable to our healthcare clients,” said Lee LeBrun. “ Their appointments reflect our dedication to strengthening our client coverage in North America and enhancing our global Healthcare franchise.”
Prior to joining Rothschild & Co, Mr. Mironov served as President of LifeMD, Inc., a direct-to-patient telehealth company. He concurrently served as a senior deal adviser to Stanley Capital Partners LLP in London and to various private equity funds in New York. Mr. Mironov previously served as Chief Business Officer, Executive Vice President at Covis Pharma Group, where he transformed the company through acquisitions, grew Covis into a global pharmaceutical company and increased revenues more than ten-fold. Prior to that, Mr. Mironov held senior corporate and business development roles at Pernix Therapeutics, Alvogen, Inspirion Pharmaceuticals, Tigris Pharmaceuticals, NexGenix Pharmaceuticals and EKR Therapeutics, where he focused on buy and build strategies. He began his career at Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals, before taking on roles of increasing responsibility at Pfizer, Valera Pharmaceuticals and Esprit Pharma/Allergan. Mr. Mironov graduated with a B.S. in Biochemistry from Rutgers University, New Brunswick.
“ I am pleased to be joining Rothschild & Co at a moment when the firm is expanding its leadership in advising healthcare clients,” said Mr. Mironov. “ I look forward to bringing my sector expertise to the firm and working with the team to further enhance the Healthcare franchise. ”
Before joining Rothschild & Co, Mr. O’Donnell was Director of Piper Sandler & Co’s Information-Driven Healthcare Group, where he was responsible for the pipeline of new M&A, ECM and DCM opportunities. Prior to this, he served as an Associate in the Business Services Group at Lazard Middle Market and in the Leveraged Lending Division of the Financial Sponsors Group at U.S. Bank. Mr. O’Donnell graduated with an MBA from Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis and with a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Missouri.
“Rothschild & Co has a reputation of delivering impressive value and offering diversified capabilities to its clients, and I am excited to join Dominic, Lee and the exceptional Healthcare team in providing world-class counsel to the firm’s client base,” said Mr. O’Donnell.
About Rothschild & Co, Global Advisory
Rothschild & Co is a family-controlled and independent group and has been at the centre of the world's financial markets for over 200 years. With a team of c.4,200 talented financial services specialists on the ground in over 40 countries, Rothschild & Co's integrated global network of trusted professionals provide in-depth market intelligence and effective long-term solutions for our clients in Global Advisory, Wealth & Asset Management, and Merchant Banking.
Global Advisory, a division of the Rothschild & Co group, designs and executes strategic M&A and financing solutions, providing impartial, expert advice to large and mid-sized corporations, private equity, families and entrepreneurs, and governments.
Through its unrivalled network of 1,500 industry and financing specialists in 42 countries, Rothschild & Co's Global Advisory business combines the breadth of its advisory offering with a high volume of transactions to achieve a unique understanding and perspective into markets and participants worldwide.
