Rotunda Capital Partners (“Rotunda”) has acquired Bron Tapes (“Bron”), a premier distributor and converter of pressure sensitive tapes and adhesives. Bron is the second investment made from Rotunda’s latest fund, Rotunda Capital Partners Fund III, L.P.
Founded in 1977, Bron services customers throughout the US from its 11 branch locations across a wide variety of industries including aerospace, defense, building products, and transportation. Bron is a solutions-oriented partner for its customers, focused on providing the highest level of technical expertise and service.
“Bron has built an excellent business known for top-tier customer service. We are excited to partner with Bron’s team to further accelerate the growth of an already strong business,” said Bob Wickham, Partner at Rotunda.
“Bron is a natural extension of Rotunda’s focus on partnering with family-founder owned distribution businesses,” said Corey Whisner, Partner at Rotunda. “We look forward to helping the team drive value creation, accelerate organic growth, and pursue add-on acquisitions.”
Mike Shand will continue to serve as CEO and lead the company going forward while former President Michael Flynn will continue to serve in a strategic advisory role.
“This is a great opportunity for Bron,” said Flynn. “We knew early on that Rotunda would be an excellent partner for Bron that exemplifies the core values we have lived by for the last 40+ years.”
Shand added, “The whole Bron leadership team is eager for the future growth opportunities we plan to pursue in partnership with Rotunda.”
About Bron Tapes
Founded in 1977 in Denver, CO, Bron Tapes is the premier producer, converter, and distributor of pressure sensitive tapes, adhesives, and innovative solutions in North America. With 11 production and distribution centers across the United States, Bron Tapes provides more than 100 market applications for over 13,000 customers, in more than 50 countries, supporting a diverse end-market customer base including aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, building and construction, medical, manufacturing, and more.
Bron Tapes is seeking to acquire other distributors and converters of tapes, adhesives, fabrics, and gaskets and is interested in acquisition opportunities presented by business owners, management, or M&A intermediaries. Please contact Mike Shand for more information.
About Rotunda Capital Partners
Rotunda Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm focused on transforming family-founder owned companies into dynamic, data-driven platforms able to achieve and manage significant growth. Since its founding in 2009, Rotunda has partnered with management teams to build great businesses within three primary sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics and industrial & business services. Rotunda strives to achieve replicable results by implementing its Rotunda Performance System to create strategic alignment, develop lean processes and create robust, data-driven infrastructures. For more information, visit www.rotundacapital.com.
