RPM Living Focuses on National Expansion by Adding Industry Veterans Ron Bonneau and Chase Hill to Team

RPM Living, (“RPM”) announces the addition of industry powerhouse Ron Bonneau as Partner and Managing Director of Acquisitions to RPM Investments’ team and a newly formed partnership with accomplished real estate developer Chase Hill. The two moves further build upon the firm’s national growth strategy.
As Partner and Managing Director of Acquisitions, Ron Bonneau will be responsible for the implementation of RPM Investments’ national acquisition strategy along with developing new capital partner relationships. Bonneau has capitalized over $35 billion of real estate during his career and most recently served as Managing Director of Pacific Coast Capital Partners (PCCP) where he oversaw debt and equity originations for the Southeast and Texas. He has also served as Fund Manager at PCCP and previously spent time at Lehman Brothers in the Real Estate Private Equity Group, and as Asset Manager for TriMont Real Estate Advisors.
As Partner and Managing Director of Development, Chase Hill will marry RPM Investments’ management and investment presence and deep relationships with Hill’s experience to expand on development throughout the South and Southwest. Hill is the Founding Partner at Sable Partners and has been involved in the sourcing, capitalization, and execution of over 3,000 multifamily units totaling nearly $700 million in total project costs. Prior to Sable Partners, he spent nearly nine years as Principal and Partner at Cypress Real Estate Advisors (CREA) where he oversaw all aspects of multifamily development, and Senior Analyst for the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS). There, he assisted with a $278 million programmatic joint venture investment with Wood Partners to develop 25 apartment communities totaling over $1.3 billion in project costs.
“We are pleased to welcome Ron and Chase to the RPM Living team, I look forward to their insight and perspective as they help grow our platform across the country.” Hank Farrell III, CEO and Co-Founder RPM Living, Investments.
RPM employs over 2,400 team members and maintains a presence in 21 states of which both Bonneau and Hill have extensive experience and knowledge transacting within.
The partnerships with Bonneau and Hill will accelerate the recent growth experienced by RPM Investments. In 2021, the firm successfully closed the RPM Multi-Family Fund I - its first LP real estate fund, which received commitments totaling in excess of $100 million. RPM acquired roughly 3,600 multifamily units in 2021 totaling a gross value of over $800 million during the same period. Last year’s transactions included 13 communities located throughout six different cities across the Sunbelt region and into both Texas and Arizona. RPM Investments now owns a portfolio with a market value of roughly $4 billion, primarily consisting of properties in the rapidly growing South and Southeast.
About RPM Living
RPM Living is a full-service multifamily management company offering an innovative and personalized approach to real estate services including management, investment and development. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, RPM is ranked #11 on the NMHC Top 50 Largest Apartment Manager list and the third largest property management company in Texas managing more than 100 clients, nine regional offices and 112,000 units across Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wyoming. Founded by Jason Berkowitz in 2002, the firm has grown to over 2,400 associates nationwide spread across 35 markets, all of whom share the collective vision to enhance clients’ investments through customized solutions and exceptional resident-centric service. To learn more about RPM, visit RPMLiving.com.
