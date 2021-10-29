RPM Names Lee Bowers as VP of Environmental, Health & Safety

MEDINA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 29, 2021--
RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that Lee A. Bowers, vice president – operations for its Performance Coatings Group (PCG) has been appointed vice president – environmental, health and safety (EHS) for RPM, effective December 1. Mirroring the success of RPM’s center-led MAP to Growth program, EHS will become center-led under his direction. Reporting to Timothy R. Kinser, vice president – operations, Bowers will succeed Kenneth M. Armstrong, who will retire from his role at the end of RPM’s fiscal year on May 31, 2022.
Bowers joined RPM’s Stonhard operating company in 1998 as a regulatory compliance coordinator and has held multiple roles within PCG, including director, environmental, health and safety; director, environmental and regulatory affairs; and vice president, environmental and regulatory affairs. In 2018, he was named vice president – operations for PCG. In addition, he was formerly an adjunct professor at Saint Joseph’s University, where he provided graduate-level instruction in the Environmental Protection and Safety Management Program. Bowers served with the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve for eight years, achieving the rank of Petty Officer 1 st Class. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in safety and environmental management from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and earned a Master of Science degree in environmental protection management from Saint Joseph’s University.
“Over the course of his tenure with the Performance Coatings Group, Lee has exhibited strong leadership, most notably in his development and implementation of multiple compliance programs that have positive impacts across the globe,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO. “His extensive background in environmental safety and management, combined with his regulatory experience, make him an ideal candidate for this role. I welcome Lee to our corporate management team.”
Armstrong was elected vice president of environmental, health and safety in 2015, holding responsibility for the protection of RPM's assets, including property, plants and equipment, and the safety of employees. Previously, he served as senior director of environmental, health and safety and, before joining RPM in 2006, was an independent consultant for RPM.
“Ken has been an integral member of our team for more than 15 years,” continued Sullivan. “His leadership and expertise were imperative in keeping RPM’s associates safe and our plants running during an unprecedented global pandemic. On behalf of the entire RPM leadership team, I wish him all the best as he soon enters a well-earned retirement.”
RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: Consumer Group, Construction Products Group, Performance Coatings Group and Specialty Products Group. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 15,500 individuals worldwide. Visit www.rpminc.com to learn more.
