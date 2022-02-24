RR.AI Expands Leadership Team to Support Rapid Growth

CLARKSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 24, 2022--
RR.AI, the commercial division of Robotic Research, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced the appointment of Kyle Williams as the company’s vice president of commercial business development. In this role, Kyle will execute the company’s commercial strategy by identifying new business opportunities, expanding the company’s client base, and building key strategic partnerships.
“With his background in both engineering and strategic development, Kyle is a perfect fit to lead business development for our commercial division, RR.AI,” said Alberto Lacaze, president and CEO of Robotic Research. “Kyle has a deep understanding of the automotive and mobility landscape, and a long history of growing organizations in competitive markets. We are extremely happy to welcome him to the team!”
Bringing over 20 years of experience, including 17 years at Bosch, Williams has worked with industry leaders across the automotive and technology sectors. His leadership and experience span a broad range of international OEMs, suppliers, and AI technology providers.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the RR.AI team. Their expertise, dedication, and passion for advancing autonomous driving is unparalleled,” said Williams. “In addition to being an established autonomous technology company, Robotic Research continues to innovate and drive change across the industry. I look forward to being part of this team and working with these leaders to expand their commercial division, RR.AI.”
Williams graduated from the University of Michigan with both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Electrical Engineering, later going on to earn a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Quantic School of Business and Technology. Williams also holds a number of automotive patents.
About RR.AI
RR.AI is the commercial division of Robotic Research––a global technology company that has delivered autonomy and robotics solutions for two decades. RR.AI’s vehicle-agnostic, full-stack autonomy kit (AutoDrive ® ) is a proven autonomous driving system for both on- and off-road environments and trusted by OEM partners. It is uniquely suited to provide a 360° autonomous (end to end) driving solution for commercial transportation that spans across complex operational design domains (ODDs). To learn more about RR.AI, visit www.rr.ai.
