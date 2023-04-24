RSA Conference 2023 Opens in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2023--
RSA Conference™, the world’s leading cybersecurity conferences and expositions, opens its annual event today in San Francisco. Taking place through Thursday, April 27 at the Moscone Center, RSA Conference is in its 32 nd year of bringing together the world’s top cybersecurity, government and business leaders to learn, discuss emerging trends and formulate best strategies to help organizations and communities address current and future cyber threats.
“The cybersecurity industry works best and innovates more, when coming together,” said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSA Conference. “During our 32-year history, the RSA Conference community has always collaborated to help shape cybersecurity policy, establish best practices and build on one another’s diverse perspectives to move the industry forward: Stronger. Together.”
RSA Conference 2023 once again has two keynote stages: The West Stage featuring sponsor keynotes, panels and esteemed guest speakers while the South Stage brings highly coveted, in-depth sessions from industry experts on a range of topics. Both stages open today with a prominent lineup of noteworthy speakers.
In addition to its keynotes, RSA Conference will feature 650+ speakers, 25 tracks, 350+ sessions and 500+ exhibitors from across the industry. Additional highlights include:
- RSAC Innovation Sandbox - Today, the highly competitive RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest culminates with one finalist recognized as “RSA Conference 2023’s Most Innovative Startup.”
- RSAC Sandbox - RSA Conference Sandbox explores various disciplines of cybersecurity in new and innovative ways. RSAC 2023 will feature seven different sandboxes and a pop-up village with dozens of interactive experiences. It opens on Tuesday and is available to Full Conference Pass and Expo Plus Pass holders.
- RSAC Launch Pad - Returning this year, RSAC Launch Pad spotlights three start-up companies with products not yet in market and gives them the opportunity to pitch their bold new ideas to venture capitalists in a Shark Tank®-style format. RSAC Launch Pad takes place on Tuesday.
- Inclusive Security - This Wednesday track, accessible to all badge types, celebrates the diversity of the cybersecurity industry and discusses how to identify, train and retain the future workforce. Sessions focus on how to change existing cultures and hiring practices to be more inclusive of under-represented members of the community.
- RSAC College Day - Taking place on Thursday, College Day welcomes hundreds of students, recent graduates, and faculty from leading universities with a free, one-day pass that gives them access to dozens of sessions and keynotes plus two experiences tailored just for them.
- Executive Programs - RSA Conference will host four closed door programs for select executive and government audiences: RSAC CISO Boot Camp, International Cybersecurity Forum (ICSF), Executive Security Action Forum (ESAF) and eFraud Global Forum (eFG).
- The Hugh Thompson Show: Quantum Edition - To close out RSAC Conference 2023 on Thursday, host Hugh Thompson is joined by real quantum computing and cryptography experts, followed by the most celebrated Hollywood quantum scientist of them all, Doc Brown. Great Scott! Quantum has arrived.
With the On Demand Pass, attendees can watch keynotes and track sessions on demand and also earn CE credits. The content will be available approximately four hours after the live occurrence. For more information regarding RSA Conference 2023, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco this week, visit our website at www.rsaconference.com/usa.
About RSA Conference
RSA Conference™ is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective “we” to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.
