Hillstone Networks, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, has been recognized with two prestigious awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM): Next Gen Cloud Workload Protection and Best ZTNA Solution. The awards demonstrate Hillstone's commitment to continuous innovation in delivering Integrative Cybersecurity solutions to protect the critical assets of enterprises worldwide.
“We’re thrilled to receive two prestigious cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine. Our understanding of the threat landscape, customer needs, and focus on delivering cutting edge innovation that secure networks and protect workloads wherever they reside, set us apart from the pack,” states Tim Liu, CTO and Co-founder at Hillstone Networks.
“Hillstone Networks embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
If you are in San Francisco attending RSAC at Moscone, join the Hillstone Networks team at Moscone South Booth #S1155 to discover how Hillstone solutions continue to receive recognition from peers, customers, and analysts alike, with key activities:
- Showcase and demos of the latest solutions as part of Hillstone’s Integrative Cybersecurity approach.
- Learn about integrative solutions that secure the network, mitigate threats, and protect workloads, regardless of whether on-prem, or in multiple clouds.
For more information, visit www.hillstonenet.com.
About Hillstone Networks
Hillstone Networks is a leader in cybersecurity, delivering both depth and breadth of protection to companies of all sizes, from edge to cloud, and across any workload. Hillstone Networks’ Integrative Cybersecurity approach brings coverage, control, and consolidation to more than 26,000 enterprises worldwide. www.hillstonenet.com.
About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.
About the Judging
The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.
