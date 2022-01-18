BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2022--
RSource, LLC (“RSource”), a leader in third-party payer solutions to improve revenue cycle performance for some of the largest health systems in the country, announced today that its board of directors has appointed Jayson Yardley, current president, as the company’s new CEO. Yardley is succeeding former CEO, Larry Reid, Esq., who will remain on the board of directors.
“The board, Mr. Reid, and I are delighted that Jayson will lead RSource’s next stage of growth,” said Arneek Multani, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Sunstone Partners, RSource’s private equity investors.
“Jayson embodies RSource’s innovative culture, represents our values and has a clear vision for the company’s future,” Multani added. “His years of experience in revenue cycle, ability to inspire and connect with customers and bring teams together to drive results will help us as we continue to grow and serve our healthcare customers.”
“This is an exciting time for RSource, and I’m thrilled to be taking on the CEO role,” said Jayson Yardley. “I look forward to partnering with the management team to expand our value creation and technology-enabled solutions, maintain consistent, balanced growth, and play a pivotal role in the company’s M&A strategy,” he said.
“RSource delivers best-in-class solutions to our clients and with the addition of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology in low balance recovery and the scale of our service offering in COB and clinical denials, ERISA appeals, worker’s compensation, TPL, motor vehicle accident and Veterans Affairs claims, we are uniquely positioned to be a formidable leader of complex claims solutions to the country’s hospital and health systems,” Yardley added.
Prior to RSource, Yardley held CEO and executive positions with Avadyne Health, Conifer Health Solutions, Navigant Cymetrix, Capgemini and Ernst & Young LLC. Yardley received a Master of Business Administration from California State Polytechnic University-Pomona and earned an undergraduate degree in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles.
About RSource
RSource helps major health systems and hospitals across the U.S. recover maximum dollars from all types of third-party payer claims. RSource deploys an experienced, tech-enabled team to customize receivable management solutions. Programs are designed to accelerate and maximize netback, enhance patient satisfaction, provide actionable feedback to improve front-end processes and relieve patients of financial liabilities through the resolution of denied and complex claims. RSource was formed in 2008 and is based in Boca Raton, FL. RSource is a distinguished recipient of the Black Book 2021 award selecting us as a top partner by provider clients. RSource.com
About Sunstone Partners
Sunstone Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm, based in San Mateo, CA, that makes majority and minority investments in technology-enabled services and software businesses. Recognized as Inc.’s 2020 PE 50 founder-friendly private equity firms for entrepreneurs, the firm seeks to partner with exceptional management teams, often as their first institutional capital partner, to help accelerate organic growth and fund acquisitions. Founded in 2015, the firm has $800 million of committed capital to its first two funds. Sunstonepartners.com
