New data on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the US, sourced on November 7, 2022, show that 90% of US emergency room (ER) and critical care physicians say they have treated patients with RSV over the prior two weeks—up from 81% during the two weeks preceding October 24, 2022—a 9 percentage-point increase. Data continue to align with the CDC’s RSV-Net surveillance 1, 2 of RSV-associated hospitalizations, which also showed a net increase during the same two week period.
The new data are from Wave 2 of a real-time tracking report on RSV released by InCrowd, a global pioneer of real-time, automated insights for the life science industry and an Apollo Intelligence (Apollo) brand. Responding through InCrowd’s mobile-integrated survey platform, validated physicians from the company’s proprietary global panel were able to complete this research and share their frontline, real-world experiences in under 90 minutes.
“Amid the FDA’s report of shortages of liquid amoxicillin for infants, and soaring hospitalization rates among seniors, physician insights in Wave 2 of our RSV Tracking Report paint a concerning picture about the impact of RSV on already challenged US physicians,” said Daniel S. Fitzgerald, CEO and president of Apollo, parent company to InCrowd. “Coming so early in the flu and respiratory illness season, and before the holidays, the data suggests it may be a very challenging winter. We will continue to track the voice of clinicians as an important barometer for US healthcare resources.”
Both severity and caseloads also increased in Wave 2 of the report as sourced by InCrowd’s MicroTracker, real-time, automated tracking platform. Sixty percent of doctors say the RSV cases they are treating are more severe than in previous years—a figure that also increased from 45% two weeks ago. Doctors treated an average of 18 patients for RSV in the Wave 2 report, up from an average of 11 patients in Wave 1.
Forty-four percent of respondents in Wave 2 characterize the increase in RSV case numbers over the previous two weeks as very strong compared to 30% in Wave 1.
Wave 2 of the InCrowd RSV Tracker fielded Monday, November 7, 2022, in 90 minutes, and includes insights from n=100 ER and critical care doctors in the US, among them 62% who are based at community hospitals and 38% at academic hospitals. Wave 1 of the InCrowd RSV Tracker fielded Monday, October 24th, 2022, in under five hours, with insights from n=103 ER and critical care doctors in the US, including 71% who are based at community hospitals and 29% at academic hospitals.
Data in both reports were obtained using a 1-minute MicroSurvey performed on InCrowd’s agile, global market insights platform. InCrowd’s real-time tracking data on RSV is a complement to InCrowd Essentials syndicated research on the RSV market, a packaged solution that can help life science firms gauge awareness and opportunity in the evolving RSV therapeutic market.
For a copy of Wave 2 of the InCrowd RSV Tracking Report please click here. For Wave 1 report, click here.
1 RSV home page: https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/index.html
2 Surveillance: https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/research/rsv-net/dashboard.html
Apollo’s mission is to accelerate health innovation to improve life. In 2019, Apollo launched with the acquisition of InCrowd, a pioneer of real-time, automated insights for the life science industry. To complement InCrowd and strengthen its global reach, in 2020, Apollo acquired Survey Healthcare Global, a global market leader of first-party healthcare data collection and custom survey solutions. Apollo provides access to 2 million healthcare stakeholders worldwide—including physicians, patients, caregivers, and allied healthcare professionals. Apollo’s 250+ employees support top global pharmaceutical brands, market research agencies, and consultancies across 13 different countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Apollo is a portfolio company of Frazier Healthcare Partners. For more information about Apollo, please visit our website at www.apollointelligence.net.
