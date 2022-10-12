SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--
RudderStack, the warehouse-first, customer data platform built for developers, today announced the addition of accomplished technology executive Mark Costigan to its leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mark brings deep expertise in scaling enterprise software companies from Series A through post-IPO and will help drive RudderStack’s next growth phase through customer, partner, and employee success.
As CRO, Mark Costigan will lead RudderStack’s revenue teams including sales, sales engineering, customer success, revenue operations, and sales development. Costigan brings over a decade of strategic and sales leadership experience and has scaled companies from $0 to $200 MM in ARR. Costigan joins RudderStack from Amplitude, where he helped build its sales organization from Series B leading up to and through IPO. He is a veteran of the software industry, with a proven track record of building teams around a shared vision for customer success.
“Attracting top talent, such as Mark, to RudderStack is an important milestone as we look to our next phase of growth,” said Soumyadeb Mitra, Founder & CEO of RudderStack. “We are excited to bring Mark to serve on RudderStack’s leadership team and fuel customer, partner, and employee success across the globe.”
“RudderStack’s architecture built around customers’ cloud data warehouses is resonating in the market,” said Mark. “This foundational product decision eliminates data silos and enables customers to make the most of what is their most valuable data. I am excited for this new opportunity to help build yet another iconic company.”
RudderStack enables you to collect, transform, and activate your customer data across your stack, leveraging your cloud data warehouse as the central source of truth. With RudderStack you can collect data once and send it across your entire stack, unlocking powerful use cases regardless of your data maturity level - whether you’re looking to build a unified customer profile for BI or looking to generate product recommendations based on predictive models. To learn more, visit rudderstack.com.
