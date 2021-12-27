5th-$12,800, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Rainy
Off 2:46. 2. winner too tough
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:71.080.
Trainer: Michael Joiner
Winner: BR G, 3, by First Moonflash-Lady Jessie Dee
Scratched: This Candy Man Can, Code Talker Eleven, Ebw Magdalena, Daycruiser, Chicalito Bernal.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Flash Me to the Moon
|126
|1
|3
|3-½
|2-hd
|2-½
|J. Ortiz
|0.30
|Chick Kisser
|126
|5
|2
|2-½
|3-2
|3-2½
|A. Medina
|2.80
|Lifes a Dannce
|128
|2
|5
|5
|5
|4-2
|E. Lujan
|11.60
|Ima Bigtime Eagle
|128
|4
|4
|4-1½
|4-hd
|5
|J. Rivas
|10.40
|Boksa Crickets
|128
|3
|1
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-1¾
|J. Leos
|11.50
|1 (1)
|Flash Me to the Moon
|No Tix
|2.10
|2.10
|9 (5)
|Chick Kisser
|No Tix
|2.10
|1 (1)
|Flash Me to the Moon
|No Tix
|No Tix
|No Tix
|1 (1)
|Flash Me to the Moon
|No Tix
|No Tix
|No Tix
|4 (3)
|Boksa Crickets
|25.00
|5.00
|2.40
$1 Exacta (4-1) paid $24.30; $0.1 Superfecta (4-1-9-2) paid $8.58; $1 Trifecta (4-1-9) paid $48.10; Attendance 1,712. $412,367. Handle $112,654. Total Handle $525,021.
