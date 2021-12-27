5th-$12,800, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Rainy

Off 2:46. 2. winner too tough

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:71.080.

Trainer: Michael Joiner

Winner: BR G, 3, by First Moonflash-Lady Jessie Dee

Scratched: This Candy Man Can, Code Talker Eleven, Ebw Magdalena, Daycruiser, Chicalito Bernal.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Flash Me to the Moon126133-½2-hd2-½J. OrtizNo Tix2.102.100.30
Chick Kisser126522-½3-23-2½A. MedinaNo Tix2.102.80
Lifes a Dannce12825554-2E. Lujan11.60
Ima Bigtime Eagle128444-1½4-hd5J. Rivas10.40
Boksa Crickets128311-11-1½1-1¾J. Leos11.50

$1 Exacta (4-1) paid $24.30; $0.1 Superfecta (4-1-9-2) paid $8.58; $1 Trifecta (4-1-9) paid $48.10; Attendance 1,712. $412,367. Handle $112,654. Total Handle $525,021.

