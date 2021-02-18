Texas-Arlington (11-11, 7-7) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (14-7, 8-6)
Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Shahada Wells and Texas-Arlington will go up against Cedric Russell and Louisiana-Lafayette. The junior Wells has scored 22 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games. Russell, a senior, is averaging 18.4 points over the last five games.
TEAM LEADERSHIP: Wells is averaging 16.6 points and 2.1 steals to lead the charge for the Mavericks. Sam Griffin is also a big contributor, putting up 13.9 points per game. The Ragin' Cajuns have been led by Russell, who is averaging 17.8 points.
CREATING OFFENSE: Wells has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last three games. Wells has 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.
WINNING WHEN: The Ragin' Cajuns are 9-0 when holding opponents to 41.8 percent or worse from the field, and 5-7 when opponents shoot better than that. The Mavericks are 5-0 when at least five of their players score in double-figures and 6-11 on the year otherwise.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mavericks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cajuns. Louisiana-Lafayette has 32 assists on 81 field goals (39.5 percent) across its previous three games while Texas-Arlington has assists on 32 of 64 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.7 percent. The Ragin' Cajuns have averaged 12 offensive boards per game.
