DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2022--
The "Russia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Russia's telcos continue with network investment despite difficult economic climate
Telcos in Russia have continued to focus on upgrading fixed-line infrastructure, with a focus on fibre and with considerable support from the government which is keen to see faster broadband services extended into rural regions.
There has also been considerable investment in 5G, though thus far only one of the MNOs has a licence to provide commercial services. The sector is hampered by the lack of spectrum, particularly in some bands which are commonly used for 5G in most of Europe. Despite this, the main MNOs have signed a network and spectrum sharing agreement with a view to deploying 5G quickly and cost effectively.
Key Topics Covered:
Key statistics
Regional European Market Comparison
- Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
Country overview
Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
- Economic considerations and responses
- Subscribers
- Infrastructure
Telecommunications market
- Overview and statistics
Regulatory environment
- Telecommunications Law 2003
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Broadband market developments
- Mobile network developments
Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
- M2M networks
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
- Mobile content and applications
Fixed-line broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)
- Other fixed broadband services
Fixed network operators
- Introduction
- Svyazinvest
- Rostelecom
- Central Telegraph
- VEON
- Multiregional Transit Telecom
- TransTeleCom (TTK)
- PeterStar
- ER-Telecom
- MTS
Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- International networks
- Data centres
Appendix Historic data
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrrfz4
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005273/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/17/2022 07:38 AM/DISC: 01/17/2022 07:38 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005273/en