FILE - Winner Nikolay Lipkin celebrate after winning the C1 relay men 200m final of the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships 2014 with teammate Andrey Kraitor, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2014. Three Russian canoeists including a gold medalist at the 2012 London Olympics have been banned or being part of the state-backed doping program eight years ago. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its judges upheld appeals filed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after the International Canoe Federation refused to prosecute individual cases.