North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.