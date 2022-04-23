FILE - President Joe Biden, bottom left, poses with other leaders for the family photo of the G20 summit at the La Nuvola conference center, in Rome, Oct. 30, 2021. Despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow's membership in the Group of 20 remains firmly intact. And while it has been rendered a pariah country by Western states, Russia will remain a member unless countries achieve consensus to remove it. That appears less and less likely, as several countries, including China, South Africa and India, have made clear that they will support Russia's membership.