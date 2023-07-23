FILE - Vera Zvonareva of Russia returns the ball to Danielle Collins of the U.S., during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Former world No.2, Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva has been banned from entering Poland for a WTA 250 tournament in Warsaw, Poland's Ministry of the Interior says Sunday, July 23, 2023. Poland, which supports Ukraine in its war against Russia’s aggression, said that Zvonareva was on a ban list and has not been allowed in for reasons of state and public security.