VERNON HILLS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023--
Bold, balanced, and sophisticated, Rust-Oleum has chosen Gloss Grape as its spray paint color of the year for 2023. This luscious shade of purple reflects creativity, well-being, and resilience.
Rust-Oleum combined Gloss Grape with nine other trending shades that come together in unexpected combinations to create unique spaces.
“Each shade and texture in Rust-Oleum’s 2023 Color Watch palette nurtures an individual spirit, and collectively, can transform the vibes in any space,” said Swaytha Sivapalan, senior product manager for spray paint at Rust-Oleum. “No matter the combination, these trending colors make it easy to refresh any project.”
Pack a punch with bold, vivid hues, or keep it tame with classic, neutral shades. The nine shades include:
Gloss Golden Sunset, Chalked Linen White, Gloss Hunter Green, Gloss Coral, Multicolor Texture Autumn Brown, Gloss Sail Blue, Gloss Berry Pink, Hammered Black, and Metallic Pure Gold.
Each of Rust-Oleum’s different brands of spray paint are represented this year. They include the 2X Ultra Cover, Stops Rust, Chalked, and Universal spray paint brands.
Discover how you can enliven your surroundings by combining Gloss Grape with other trending spray paint colors here.
About Rust-Oleum
For more than a century, Rust-Oleum has been a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike across categories including small project paints, cleaners, primers, automotive, industrial, high performance coatings and wood care. Its wide breadth of brands and products include such trusted names as Rust-Oleum, Stops Rust®, Painter’s Touch®, Universal®, EpoxyShield®, Varathane®, Zinsser®, Watco®, MultiSpec®, X-I-M®, Krud Kutter®, RockSolid®, Wipe New®, Testors®, Seal-Krete®, Modern Masters®, Moldex®, Whink®, Miracle Sealants®, Roto-Rooter®, Mean Green®, Concrobium®, and Gator® Finishing Products. Visit rustoleum.com for more information. Follow Rust-Oleum on LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005754/en/
CONTACT: Vincent Pierri
847-997-6294
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER OTHER MANUFACTURING OTHER RETAIL CHEMICALS/PLASTICS SPECIALTY HOME GOODS MANUFACTURING CONSUMER RETAIL
SOURCE: Rust-Oleum
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/23/2023 04:00 PM/DISC: 01/23/2023 04:01 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005754/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.