Rya Organics’ Hydrating Facial Mist Launches in Time for Fall

Rya Organics by Cymbiotika, a leading CBD and plant-based wellness and beauty brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements and skincare has launched a new CBD-infused Hydrating Facial Mist.
Rya’s Hydrating Facial Mist nourishes and hydrates skin with an ultra-fine botanical mist that calms visible redness, restores dull complexion, and adds a youthful glow any time of day. It is bursting with antioxidant-rich adaptogens, hyaluronic acid, CBD and restorative peptides and is naturally scented with refreshing aloe, cucumber, chamomile and rose. Hydrating Facial Mist is packaged in unique violet biophotonic glass bottle that protects these living compounds from UVA and UVB light.
“Our Hydrating Facial Mist is designed to prevent signs of premature aging. Our formulation includes hyaluronic acid to help increase skin moisture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and niacinamide to minimize the look of sagging pores and rough bumps caused by age or sun damage, “said Chervin Jafarieh, founder of Cymbiotika. “We added powerful peptides that tighten the skin, along with the highest quality broad spectrum CBD which is farmed and harvested organically in Oregon and is gently extracted using a CO2 method. CBD lends anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-aging properties that treat a wide variety of skin conditions.”
Rya Organics formulates skincare products WITHOUT parabens, silicone, phthalate, PEG’s, dimethicone, polyacrylamide, ethanolamine, FD&C pigments, irradiated pigments, fillers and 1300+ banned ingredients.
“Rya Organic’s skincare products have quickly become a customer favorite because they are addressing key beauty concerns with the superior organic and clean ingredients,” said Cymbiotika’s CEO/Managing Partner, Shahab Elmi. “We are excited to launch our Hydrating Facial Mist in line with the change of seasons when proactively maintaining hydration takes center stage as a top skincare priority.”
The Rya Hydrating Facial Mist is now available on the Rya Organics website for $48. Mist onto skin any time of day to nourish and hydrate. It’s great on-the-go, can be used pre and post makeup to refresh skin and works great in combination with Rya’s Antioxidant and Phyto-Retinol Serums.
About Rya Organics by Cymbiotika
Rya Organics, a market-leader in CBD and plant-based wellness and beauty products, was launched in 2021 by San Diego-based innovative wellness brand Cymbiotika. With the motto, “Your mind and body deserve the best”, Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://ryaorganics.com/.
