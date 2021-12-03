CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 3, 2021--

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) (“Ryan Specialty”), a leading international specialty insurance firm, today announced that its Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick G. Ryan, President, Tim Turner, and Chief Financial Officer, Jeremiah Bickham, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 1:40 PM Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be available via a link to the live webcast accessible through Ryan Specialty’s investor relations website at ir.ryansg.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE: RYAN) is a rapidly growing service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty Group provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Learn more atryansg.com.

