CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2023--
Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN), a leading international specialty insurance firm, is pleased to announce the promotion, effective immediately, of Michael VanAcker to Executive Vice President of RT Specialty, Ryan Specialty’s wholesale brokerage and binding authority specialty.
Michael returns to RT Specialty, bringing his unique blend of operational experience and leadership skills to the specialty. Michael will work closely with Tim Turner, Chairman & CEO of RT Specialty, Ed McCormack, President of RT Specialty, the regional directors and the tremendous leadership and broking talent throughout RT Specialty. Michael has 10+ years of experience in the firm as Chief Operating Officer of Ryan Specialty, and prior to that as RT Specialty’s Chief Operating Officer and Controller. He has been integral to Ryan Specialty’s M&A activity, acquisition integration, and the firm’s growth trajectory.
Commenting on Michael’s promotion, Pat Ryan, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Ryan Specialty, said, “Michael has been with Ryan Specialty since 2011 and has proven himself as an inspirational leader who is organized, creative and innovative. He will bring his invaluable experience as corporate COO and operations acumen directly to our largest revenue specialty.”
About Ryan Specialty
Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The firm provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter with delegated authority from insurance carriers. Ryan Specialty’s mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers.ryanspecialty.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005819/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:Alice Phillips Topping
Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
Alice.Topping@ryansg.com, +1 312-635-5976Investor Relations Contact:Noah Angeletti
Head of Investor Relations & Treasurer
IR@ryanspecialty.com, +1 312-784-6152
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE
SOURCE: Ryan Specialty
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/09/2023 04:05 PM/DISC: 03/09/2023 04:10 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005819/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.