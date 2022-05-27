CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 27, 2022--
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) today announced its plans to officially change its name to Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. effective June 6, 2022. The ticker symbol RYAN will remain the same.
Patrick G. Ryan, Founder, Chairman and CEO, commented, “The name is being changed to align with our firm’s refreshed brand that better describes us as a public company on a forward-looking basis.”
About Ryan Specialty
Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN) is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Its mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Learn more at ryansg.com.
CONTACT: Investor Relations
Noah Angeletti
SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Treasurer
Ryan Specialty
(312) 784-6152Media Relations
Alice Phillips Topping
SVP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
Ryan Specialty
(312) 635-5976
