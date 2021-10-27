MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2021--
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized two new share repurchase programs.
Under the new discretionary repurchase program, Ryder management is authorized to repurchase up to 2.0 million shares of common stock, at its discretion, from October 14, 2021 through October 14, 2023 (two years). This program is designed to provide management with capital structure flexibility while concurrently managing objectives related to balance sheet leverage, acquisition opportunities, and shareholder returns.
Under the new anti-dilutive repurchase program, Ryder management is authorized to repurchase up to 2.5 million shares of common stock from October 14, 2021 through October 14, 2023 (two years), issued to employees under the company’s employee stock plans since September 1, 2021. This program is designed to mitigate the dilutive impact of shares issued under the company’s employee stock plans. The new program replaced the company’s 2019 anti-dilutive program, which was scheduled to expire in December 2021.
Share repurchases under both programs can be made from time to time using the company’s working capital and a variety of methods, including open-market transactions and trading plans established pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased are subject to market conditions, legal requirements, and other factors. As of June 30, 2021, the company had 53.8 million shares of common stock outstanding.
About Ryder
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding the share repurchase programs, are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
