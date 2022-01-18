MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2022--

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, today provided details regarding its earnings conference call scheduled for February 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will review fourth quarter 2021 results. The call will be webcast over the internet.

What:

Ryder System, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

 

 

Who:

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and

 

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Diez

 

 

When:

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

 

 

How:

Live webcast:

 

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1413607&tp_key=f2443fb495

 

upon completion of registration page

 

 

 

Call toll-free:

888-352-6803

 

Outside U.S. call:

323-701-0225

 

Audio Passcode:

Ryder

 

Conference Leader:

Bob Brunn

 

 

Replay:

Dial 888-203-1112 (Outside U.S. call 719-457-0820) and enter replay passcode 1420126. Then view the presentation by visiting the Investors area of Ryder’s website at http://investors.ryder.com. A podcast of the call will also be available online within 24 hours after the end of the call.

The full calendar of future earnings release dates and investor events is available on Ryder’s investor website at http://investors.ryder.com.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

ryder-financial

ryder-usa

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005019/en/

CONTACT: Media

Amy Federman

(305) 500-4989Investor Relations

Bob Brunn

(305) 500-4053

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER TRANSPORT TRUCKING RAIL AUTOMOTIVE TRANSPORT AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING OTHER AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Ryder System, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 01/18/2022 06:55 AM/DISC: 01/18/2022 06:56 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005019/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you