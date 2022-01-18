MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2022--
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, today provided details regarding its earnings conference call scheduled for February 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will review fourth quarter 2021 results. The call will be webcast over the internet.
What:
Ryder System, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Who:
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Diez
When:
Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
How:
Live webcast:
https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1413607&tp_key=f2443fb495
upon completion of registration page
Call toll-free:
888-352-6803
Outside U.S. call:
323-701-0225
Audio Passcode:
|Ryder
Conference Leader:
|Bob Brunn
Replay:
Dial 888-203-1112 (Outside U.S. call 719-457-0820) and enter replay passcode 1420126. Then view the presentation by visiting the Investors area of Ryder’s website at http://investors.ryder.com. A podcast of the call will also be available online within 24 hours after the end of the call.
The full calendar of future earnings release dates and investor events is available on Ryder’s investor website at http://investors.ryder.com.
About Ryder System, Inc.
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005019/en