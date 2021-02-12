North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Areas of freezing rain possible early. Cloudy. Periods of rain this morning. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.