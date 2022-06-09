NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2022--
S3 Partners, a leading technology and financial data analytics company, today announced the agenda for S3 AIR Summit 6.0, the investment management industry’s only conference focused solely on AlphaTech. S3 AIR Summit will convene over 200 senior capital markets executives at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, June 13, 2022, to discuss the use of innovative technologies in capturing alpha.
S3 Partners assumed a leadership role in the AIR Summit earlier this year when industry veteran Bill Stephenson joined the firm as a Managing Director, leading transaction cost analysis and execution initiatives.
“Technology that pays for itself. That’s what every market participant across the buy and sell side wants, and it’s exactly what you’ll find at the S3 AIR Summit,” said Bob Sloan, Managing Partner of S3 Partners.
Founded in 2013 by Stephenson, the S3 AIR Summit will deliver a dozen high-powered sessions featuring keynote addresses and fireside chats from industry leaders as well as panels presenting the most cutting-edge startups impacting the investment process.
“Technological advances wait for no one, and this is especially true within investment management, where late adopters risk leaving alpha and assets on the table,” said Stephenson. “As a result of these rapid advancements, investment managers have a seemingly endless supply of partners and technologies to choose from and implement into their processes. By convening the right mix of buy-side, sell-side and provider attendees, we have created an ideal forum at which executives can explore everything from alternative data and artificial intelligence to entirely new digital assets.”
Notable sessions and speakers include:
- Presenting AlphaTech Companies, featuring speakers from Aiera, Alexandria Technology, Amass Insights, Battea, Boosted.ai, Brain, Daloopa, Finsera, New Constructs, Omega Point, OneChronos, OptimX, Paragon Intel, PureStream and UniQreate
- Institutional Perspectives on Blockchain and Digital Assets, featuring speakers from Amberdata, BNY Mellon, Digital Asset, Franklin Templeton Investments, and Wisdom Tree Asset Management
- William D. Cohan, best-selling author and founding partner of Puck News
- Jack Devine, CIA veteran and President of The Arkin Group
Attendees from leading investment managers and fintech companies will have the opportunity to network throughout the event in a curated, non-commercial format, capped by an evening cocktail reception on the NYSE Trading Floor.
S3 Air Summit 6.0 will be held fully in-person, by invite only. For more details, please visit our event website or contact an S3 Partners media representative.
About S3 Partners
S3 Partners is a leading technology and financial data analytics company that allows Buy and Sell Side market participants to obtain a clear and accurate picture of capital markets trading activity in real-time. S3 Partners provides the highest quality and most timely data for market Financing Rates (bid/ask/last), Short Interest, Float, Open Interest (Long Positions), and Proprietary Indexes (Squeeze, Crowded, Momentum). S3's most used product, BLACK APP, is the market standard for real-time Short Interest and Securities Finance data for more than 65,000 securities on desktops globally. S3's Financing OMS allows trading professionals to aggregate, optimize and score Position, Holdings, Cash, Margin and Swap Positions and enhances outcomes across the total life cycle of any trade—financing, derivatives and cash. S3 is the market standard source for the financial news media such as Bloomberg, WSJ, CNBC and FT. For more information, visit https://www.s3partners.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005259/en/
CONTACT: Media ContactsGabe Kanengiser
S3 Partners
1 (212) 715-4306Matthew Luongo
Prosek Partners for S3 Partners
+1 (646) 818-9279
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY FINANCE SOFTWARE INTERNET
SOURCE: S3 Partners
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/09/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 06/09/2022 08:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005259/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.