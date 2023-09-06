FORT WORTH, Texas – The man responded to a listing seeking an “experienced sadist” to “break” a young victim for sex work.
Ian Justin Ranney, 35, did not know it was part of a Dallas law enforcement sting operation when he answered the ad placed by an agent posing as a human trafficker.
Federal agents arrested him in November when he showed up to a North Texas warehouse with tools of torture. Ranney pleaded guilty in February to attempted kidnapping and possession of child pornography.
Senior Judge Terry Means sentenced him on Tuesday to 14 years in prison. He faced up to 20 years, Three other men who responded to similar ads and traveled to North Texas are serving multiple years in prison. The cases expose the harsh realities and violence of the human trafficking industry, which experts say thrives in the Dallas area.
“It is very much the reality of human trafficking and sexual exploitation,” said Tonya Stafford Manning, a former victim who helps rescued women and is not involved in the case. “We have a real epidemic here.”
Texas ranks second in the nation for human trafficking cases, she said.
Ranney lived in the San Francisco Bay Area where he drove a Tesla and worked as a sommelier. He had no criminal history. Ranney grew up in California, attended college and worked in the hospitality industry.
“Wine is my passion. Great service is my specialty,” his Instagram account says.
The certified wine expert who advised upscale restaurant goers on the perfect pairings flew to DFW International Airport on short notice, court records say. He told an undercover agent he planned to bind and “string up” a 21-year-old woman inside an isolated North Texas warehouse.
Ranney intended to waterboard the victim, subject her to complete sensory deprivation with “blackout” contacts and goggles, and douse her with a chemical irritant over four days, authorities said.
“He is going to string her up in this warehouse. He brought the cabling to do it. He brought the capsaicin [chemical irritant] to put in her mouth, to put on her genitals, to cause her pain,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandie Lou Wade told a judge during a detention hearing.
Ranney told the undercover agent “objectification and degradation” was his specialty and he could “break any bitch,” a federal criminal complaint said.
He also reported having “psychologically destroyed a few girls,” the complaint said.
Violent pimps are not the only ones keeping the human trafficking industry alive, said Manning, who runs a nonprofit called It’s Going to Be Ok Inc., which provides food, shelter, clothing and therapy.
Manning said her mother sold her into prostitution for drugs when she was 13. A man bought and kept her for a decade during which he beat and raped her into submission, she said.
“It’s your next door neighbor. He could be a pastor. He could be a fireman,” she said. “A pillar of the community.”
Not fantasy
Ranney’s lawyer, Cody Cofer, told the judge Tuesday his client is smart and talented in many ways but initially had difficulty “connecting” with people. Cofer acknowledged the “salacious” nature of the case but said Ranney cooperated with agents after his arrest.
Wade told Means that Ranney confirmed multiple times to the undercover agent that what he was being asked to do was “reality” and not fantasy. The prosecutor said Ranney is “congenial” and friendly but “the other side of him is so dark and depraved.”
Ranney told Means saying he was sorry “seems to fall short.”
Means asked Ranney what he would like to do when he gets out of prison. Ranney said he would love to continue working on events, menus and wine pairings. Means said given Ranney’s IQ, he will recommend a prison that can provide mental challenges so he’s not merely “warehoused.”
Annie Trojacek, a Homeland Security Investigations agent, said at Ranney’s detention hearing that Ranney responded to the ad last October. An undercover agent posing as the owner of an escort service described to Ranney the nature of the job, Trojacek said.
He needed someone willing to “train one of his girls that was no longer wanting to work for him,” Trojacek said.
During testimony, Trojacek detailed how Ranney described his qualifications. “He said that he was skilled in behavior and control as well, as he’s trained over a dozen girls.”
Ranney engaged in consensual sexual activity with others involving bondage and sadomasochistic fantasy and roleplay, court records show.
The undercover agent told Ranney the job had nothing to do with fetish or fantasy. He said he led a human trafficking organization that served a “high-end clientele” and he purchased the woman from another trafficker.
The recalcitrant young woman needed to “do whatever they [clients] asked her to do and bring him back the money,” said Wade, the prosecutor.
Ranney suggested he torture the woman at an isolated warehouse because she would be “screaming” and because it was “degrading,” court records show. He proposed eight days to break her. The two finally agreed on four days, at $1,500 per day, court records show.
Ranney flew from San Francisco to North Texas in November. He packed restraints, a cane, leashes and collars, a dog bowl, duct tape, rope, batons and condoms, according to court records.
The undercover agent told Ranney he didn’t want the victim to have permanent scarring.
“Right, I will definitely threaten her with it, but I try to leave them undamaged,” court records allege Ranney responded. “The worst she might get is like a broken bone or two.”
Pain
Ranney also admitted to convincing a 14-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit photos of her on Snapchat. Police found the photos as well as his conversations with the girl when they got a warrant to search his phone.
Ranney’s conviction is the latest in a string of busts involving undercover agents.
John Kelley, 59, was sentenced in February to almost 14 years in prison after he responded to a similar post seeking help breaking a slave, saying “I like it dark and taboo.”
Kelley, of Cypress, was an engineer at Lockheed Martin with top secret security clearance, according to court records. Prior to that, he served for 22 years in the Marine Corps, retiring as a major, court records show.
Kelley described his plan, which included “continual rape sessions,” beatings and subjecting the victim to food and sleep deprivation, records show.
“I would come up here and work every day and abuse her every night. It’s imperative she has time alone to just wallow in her own misery,” he allegedly said. “Because she needs to understand that when I walk out the door she doesn’t know if it’s the last time anyone will come back. She needs to have that fear every time.”
Kelley’s attorney, like those representing the other defendants, argued in court his client was a member of the fetish community who liked to engage in consensual acts and roleplay.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Melanie Smith rejected that interpretation.
“It is quite clear his aim was to come here and torture someone,” she said during a May 2021 detention hearing. “There was nothing about roleplay. This was not fetish.”
U.S. Magistrate Judge Rebecca Rutherford agreed with the prosecutor.
“There was plenty of evidence about an unwilling victim of sex trafficking, that he was communicating with someone who was a pimp, and was trying to break his slave so that she could get back into the sex trafficking business,” Rutherford said during the hearing.
Nile Ivan-Clark Houston responded to a similar posting used by agents – one that declared: “Whore needs breaking.”
The 46-year-old South Florida man explained, “I get off on inflicting pain,” court records show.
His plan of action included repeatedly torturing the woman in an isolated and “soundproof” location with chains, a Taser and pepper spray, authorities said.
A federal judge sentenced Houston to a little over 11 years in September 2022.
Billie Joe Sanford, 39, was the first man arrested in the sting. He is serving a 10-year prison sentence.
Sanford, a U.S. Army veteran and convicted felon, lived about an hour southeast of Dallas. He proposed caging the victim, giving her electrical shocks, blasting heavy metal music and putting her on a starvation diet, court records show.
“I am willing to help break her into a proper slave,” he reportedly said. “When are you wanting to start?”
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.