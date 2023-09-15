Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Announces Expected “When Issued” Trading to Commence on Nasdaq as of September 19, 2023

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2023--
Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, today announced that it expects Safe and Green Development Corporation (“SG DevCo”), the Company’s real estate development subsidiary, to begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on September 19, 2023, on a “when-issued” basis under the ticker symbol “SGDVV”. The "when-issued" trading market will allow investors to purchase or sell SG DevCo common stock up to and through the distribution date, but transactions will not settle until after the distribution date. SG Holdings expects that “regular-way” trading of SG DevCo’s common stock will begin on the first trading day after the distribution date.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230915205923/en/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
Beginning on September 19, 2023, and continuing up to and including the distribution date, it is expected that there will be two ways to trade SG Holdings common stock on Nasdaq: with or without the distribution of SG DevCo common stock. SG Holdings stockholders who sell their shares of SG Holdings common stock in the “regular way” market on or after September 19, 2023 and up to and including the distribution date will be selling their right to receive shares of SG DevCo in connection with the separation. SG Holdings stockholders who sell their shares of SG Holdings common stock in the “ex-distribution” market on or after September 19, 2023 and continuing until and including the distribution date will not be selling their right to receive shares of SG DevCo common stock in connection with the separation. Investors are encouraged to consult with their financial advisors regarding the specific implications of buying or selling shares of SG Holdings common stock on or before the distribution date.
Distribution Information
As previously announced, the separation will occur by means of a pro rata distribution by the Company of approximately thirty percent of the outstanding shares of SG DevCo common stock to the Company’s current stockholders (the “Distribution”). SG Holdings will retain approximately seventy percent of SG DevCo common stock immediately following the Distribution.
The Distribution is expected to occur on or around September 27, 2023. Each SG Holdings stockholder will receive precisely 0.930886 shares of SG DevCo common stock for every five (5) shares of SG Holdings common stock held as of the close of business on the record date, September 8, 2023. No fractional shares of SG DevCo common stock will be issued in the Distribution, and stockholders will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares.
The Distribution remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions described in SG DevCo’s Registration Statement on Form 10, as amended, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) having declared effective the Form 10. The Form 10 has been filed by SG DevCo with the SEC and is publicly available at www.sec.gov.
SG Holdings expects to make available an information statement to all stockholders entitled to receive the distribution of shares of SG DevCo’s common stock. The information statement is filed as an exhibit to SG DevCo’s Registration Statement on Form 10 and describes SG DevCo and certain risks of owning SG DevCo common stock and provides other information regarding the spin-off.
The Company will provide further updates regarding the Distribution when that information is available.
About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.
Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company’s subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of SG Holdings’ factories and operated by the SG Echo subsidiary. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the statements regarding the anticipated spin-off of SG DevCo and the timing thereof, the anticipated "when issued" trading of SG DevCo common stock and the anticipated "ex distribution" trading of SG Holdings common stock. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include but are not limited to those factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and in the Form 10 registration statement filed by SG DevCo. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230915205923/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
212-671-1020
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ARCHITECTURE OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BUILDING SYSTEMS
SOURCE: Safe & Green Holdings Corp.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/15/2023 10:16 AM/DISC: 09/15/2023 10:17 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230915205923/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.