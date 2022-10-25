LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--
Droyd, a manufacturer of children’s rideables based in Southern California, today debuted the Weeler and Blipper as one of the hottest gifts for kids this holiday season. Both models are motorized rideables designed for kids that prioritize parent-trusted safety controls and boast a sporty sleek retro design, making it look and feel like the ultimate riding experience for all their outdoor adventures. Weeler is now available for younger novice riders aged six years and older, while Blipper is designed for kids aged 13 and older to enjoy a more advanced, yet thrilling experience. With the global e-bike market expected to reach just under $63 million by 2030 (ref: Statista ), Droyd is dedicated to equipping today’s modern families with a safe and energy-efficient source of fun that is both high-quality and reliable.
“With electric and motorized rideables becoming ubiquitous in our world, parents need a brand they can rely on for their children to stay safe while riding. We are glad to introduce a solution with Droyd that will drive to exceed kids' expectations and keep parents worry-free at the same time,” said Thuan at Droyd. “Weeler or Blipper make the perfect gift for young riders to enjoy an exhilarating yet highly secure ride outdoors.”
Droyd’s Weeler and Blipper models are designed with an energy-efficient brushless DC motor and lithium-ion battery for a longer lifespan. Following are key features kids and parents can enjoy with each new electric rideable:
WEELER
- Built-in safety features include a slow-start throttle and speed control option where parents can use a separate key to lock the bike’s top speed at a certain limit
- Max Speed: 10mph
- Rider loading capacity is 132 lbs and a max range of 8 miles
- Up to 45 minutes of ride time
- For children 6-12 years of age
- Comes in Blue or White
BLIPPER
- Features an accelerator lever for users to gradually increase the speed with a press of their thumb
- Large pneumatic tubeless 16-inch tire enabling more efficient speed
- Max speed: 12.5 mph
- Rider loading capability is 165 lbs and a max range of 12.5 miles
- Up to 60 minutes of ride time
- For children 13 years of age and older
- Comes in Sand or White
Visit www.Go-Droyd.com for more information on the company and its assortment of electric rideables. The Weeler ($399) and Blipper ($529) are now available on Amazon for purchase.
ABOUT DROYD
Based out of sunny Southern California, the experts at Droyd have a collective 20+ years of experience producing electric vehicles that have been sold worldwide. Beyond safety and performance, Droyd uses high-quality components, durable materials, and undergoes extensive testing in the manufacturing process of all products. In 2022, Droyd launched the next generation of children’s rideables with the Weeler and Blipper models. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook via @GoDroyd, and visit www.go-droyd.com to learn more.
