Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) (“Safety” or the “Company”) today reported third quarter 2022 results.

George M. Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The industry continues to experience strong headwinds as operating results are adversely impacted by inflationary trends and rising interest rates that negatively impact our investment portfolio. For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, we have posted a combined ratio of 97.1%, which demonstrates our strong underwriting discipline and focus on expense management. Also, shortly after quarter end, we were pleased to announce a letter of intent to acquire Northeast Insurance Agency, Inc. This acquisition is an exciting opportunity to strengthen our position within the independent agency channel while positioning us for future prosperity.”

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $6.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to net income of $24.8 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, for the comparable 2021 period. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $21.9 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, compared to net income of $98.7 million, or $6.58 per diluted share, for the comparable 2021 period. The decrease is largely due to the change in net unrealized gains on equity securities of $14.4 million and $56.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.

Non-generally accepted accounting principles (“non-GAAP”) operating income, as defined below, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $1.13 per diluted share, compared to $1.70 per diluted share, for the comparable 2021 period. Non-GAAP operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $4.05 per diluted share, compared to $5.51 per diluted share, for the comparable 2021 period.

Safety’s book value per share decreased to $53.21 at September 30, 2022 from $62.47 at December 31, 2021 resulting from the impact of interest rate changes on the value of our fixed maturity portfolio of $115.0 million. Additional decreases in book value resulted from capital allocation activities, specifically dividends paid, and shares repurchased during the first quarter of 2022. Safety paid $0.90 per share in dividends to investors during the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Safety paid $3.60 per share in dividends to investors during the year ended December 31, 2021.

Today, our Board of Directors approved a $0.90 per share quarterly cash dividend on its issued and outstanding common stock payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

Direct written premiums for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 increased by $6.8 million, or 3.2%, to $217.9 million from $211.1 million for the comparable 2021 period. Direct written premiums for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $1.3 million, or 0.2% to $621.9 million from $620.6 million for the comparable 2021 period. The increase is primarily in our commercial automobile and homeowner businesses.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred increased by $5.0 million, or 4.1%, to $124.1 million from $119.1 million for the comparable 2021 period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred increased by $19.2 million, or 5.6%, to $360.0 million from $340.8 million for the comparable 2021 period. The increase in losses is due to a return of pre-pandemic frequency in our private passenger automobile line of business and current market conditions including inflation and supply chain delays.

Loss, expense, and combined ratios calculated for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were 65.3%, 31.8%, and 97.1%, respectively, compared to 61.3%, 32.6%, and 93.9%, respectively, for the comparable 2021 period. Loss, expense, and combined ratios calculated for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were 63.7%, 32.3%, and 96.0%, respectively, compared to 58.6%, 33.3%, and 91.9%, respectively, for the comparable 2021 period. The decrease in the expense ratio is driven by a decrease in contingent commission expenses.

Total prior year favorable development included in the pre-tax results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $13.9 million compared to $15.4 million for the comparable 2021 period. Total prior year favorable development included in the pre-tax results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $43.2 million compared to $41.2 million for the comparable 2021 period.

Net investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was consistent at $11.1 million with the comparable 2021 period. Net investment income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $0.9 million, or 2.8%, to $33.3 million from $32.4 million for the comparable 2021 period. The increase is a result of increases in interest rates on our fixed maturity portfolio compared to the prior year. Net effective annualized yield on the investment portfolio was 3.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 3.0% for the comparable 2021 period. Net effective annualized yield on the investment portfolio for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, was 3.0%. Our duration on fixed maturities was 3.6 years at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 .

Non-GAAP Measures

Management has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in presenting the Company’s results. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to explain the Company’s results of operations and allow for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the Company’s business. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In addition, our definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.

Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating income per diluted share consist of our GAAP net income adjusted by the net realized gains (losses) on investments, change in net unrealized gains on equity securities, credit loss benefit (expense) and taxes related thereto. For the three months September 30, 2022, a decrease of $14.4 million for the change in unrealized losses on equity securities was recognized within income before income taxes, compared to a decrease of $3.4 million recognized in the comparable 2021 period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $56.3 million for the change in unrealized gains on equity securities was recognized in income before income taxes, compared to an increase of $11.4 million recognized in the comparable 2021 period. Net income and earnings per diluted share are the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating income per diluted share, respectively. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial measures to these non-GAAP measures is included in the financial highlights below.

About Safety: Safety Insurance Group, Inc., based in Boston, MA, is the parent of Safety Insurance Company, Safety Indemnity Insurance Company, Safety Property and Casualty Insurance Company, and Safety Northeast Insurance Company. Operating exclusively in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, Safety is a leading writer of property and casualty insurance products, including private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, homeowners, dwelling fire, umbrella and business owner policies.

Additional Information: Press releases, announcements, U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) Filings and investor information are available under “About Safety,” “Investor Information” on our Company website located at www.SafetyInsurance.com. Safety filed its December 31, 2021 Form 10-K with the SEC on February 28, 2022 and urges shareholders to refer to this document for more complete information concerning Safety’s financial results.

Cautionary Statement under "Safe Harbor" Provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains, and Safety may from time to time make, written or oral "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “aim,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning and expressions that indicate future events and trends, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may”. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company’s strategy for growth, product development, market position, expenditures and financial results, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual future conditions, events, results or trends to differ significantly and/or materially from historical results or those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include but are not limited to:

  • The competitive nature of our industry and the possible adverse effects of such competition;
  • Conditions for business operations and restrictive regulations in Massachusetts;
  • The possibility of losses due to claims resulting from severe weather;
  • The impact of inflation and supply chain delays on loss severity;
  • The possibility that the Commissioner of Insurance may approve future rule changes that change the operation of the residual market;
  • The possibility that existing insurance-related laws and regulations will become further restrictive in the future;
  • The impact of investment, economic and underwriting market conditions, including interest rates and inflation;
  • Our possible need for and availability of additional financing, and our dependence on strategic relationships, among others; and
  • Other risks and factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC, such as those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022.

We are not under any obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You should carefully consider the possibility that actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,154,503 and $1,187,857, allowance for expected credit losses of $898 and $691)

 

$

1,039,102

 

$

1,218,279

Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $229,153 and $211,848)

 

 

225,967

 

 

264,945

Other invested assets

 

 

107,070

 

 

87,911

Total investments

 

 

1,372,139

 

 

1,571,135

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

33,635

 

 

63,603

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $1,589 and $1,808

 

 

187,973

 

 

170,953

Receivable for securities sold

 

 

3,289

 

 

9,256

Accrued investment income

 

 

8,371

 

 

7,401

Taxes recoverable

 

 

17,550

 

 

1,508

Receivable from reinsurers related to paid loss and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

18,316

 

 

18,234

Receivable from reinsurers related to unpaid loss and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

92,026

 

 

90,667

Ceded unearned premiums

 

 

26,560

 

 

23,795

Deferred policy acquisition costs

 

 

76,662

 

 

73,024

Deferred income taxes

 

 

11,315

 

 

Equity and deposits in pools

 

 

36,350

 

 

33,592

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

 

 

24,183

 

 

27,115

Other assets

 

 

25,784

 

 

27,108

Total assets

 

$

1,934,153

 

$

2,117,391

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

 

$

545,412

 

$

570,651

Unearned premium reserves

 

 

437,104

 

 

413,487

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

59,293

 

 

76,598

Payable for securities purchased

 

 

3,115

 

 

16,477

Payable to reinsurers

 

 

22,623

 

 

9,192

Deferred income taxes

 

 

 

 

15,240

Debt

 

 

30,000

 

 

30,000

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

24,183

 

 

27,115

Other liabilities

 

 

28,058

 

 

31,458

Total liabilities

 

 

1,149,788

 

 

1,190,218

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock: $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 17,879,095 and 17,813,370 shares issued

 

 

179

 

 

178

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

220,755

 

 

216,070

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes

 

 

(90,457)

 

 

24,579

Retained earnings

 

 

803,888

 

 

821,743

Treasury stock, at cost: 3,141,477 and 2,970,573 shares

 

 

(150,000)

 

 

(135,397)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

784,365

 

 

927,173

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

1,934,153

 

$

2,117,391

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earned premiums

 

$

189,931

 

$

194,395

 

$

565,352

 

$

581,542

Net investment income

 

 

11,112

 

 

11,112

 

 

33,337

 

 

32,418

Earnings from partnership investments

 

 

876

 

 

5,720

 

 

9,675

 

 

12,625

Net realized gains on investments

 

 

1,251

 

 

2,226

 

 

8,613

 

 

8,507

Change in net unrealized (losses) gains on equity securities

 

 

(14,364)

 

 

(3,447)

 

 

(56,283)

 

 

11,414

Credit loss (expense) benefit

 

 

(207)

 

 

(49)

 

 

(207)

 

 

325

Finance and other service income

 

 

3,749

 

 

3,751

 

 

10,469

 

 

11,660

Total revenue

 

 

192,348

 

 

213,708

 

 

570,956

 

 

658,491

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

124,069

 

 

119,129

 

 

359,950

 

 

340,785

Underwriting, operating and related expenses

 

 

60,373

 

 

63,291

 

 

182,839

 

 

193,404

Interest expense

 

 

132

 

 

131

 

 

392

 

 

390

Total expenses

 

 

184,574

 

 

182,551

 

 

543,181

 

 

534,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

7,774

 

 

31,157

 

 

27,775

 

 

123,912

Income tax expense

 

 

1,582

 

 

6,337

 

 

5,844

 

 

25,251

Net income

 

$

6,192

 

$

24,820

 

$

21,931

 

$

98,661

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per weighted average common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.42

 

$

1.65

 

$

1.49

 

$

6.63

Diluted

 

$

0.42

 

$

1.64

 

$

1.48

 

$

6.58

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends paid per common share

 

$

0.90

 

$

0.90

 

$

2.70

 

$

2.70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of shares used in computing earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

14,599,136

 

 

14,982,405

 

 

14,608,591

 

 

14,826,515

Diluted

 

 

14,711,737

 

 

15,080,029

 

 

14,713,552

 

 

14,922,870

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

6,192

 

$

24,820

 

$

21,931

 

$

98,661

Exclusions from net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized gains on investments

 

 

(1,251)

 

 

(2,226)

 

 

(8,613)

 

 

(8,507)

Change in net unrealized gains on equity securities

 

 

14,364

 

 

3,447

 

 

56,283

 

 

(11,414)

Credit loss (benefit) expense

 

 

207

 

 

49

 

 

207

 

 

(325)

Income tax expense on exclusions from net income

 

 

(2,797)

 

 

(267)

 

 

(10,054)

 

 

4,252

Non-GAAP operating income

 

$

16,715

 

$

25,823

 

$

59,754

 

$

82,667

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per diluted share

 

$

0.42

 

$

1.64

 

$

1.48

 

$

6.58

Exclusions from net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized gains on investments

 

 

(0.09)

 

 

(0.15)

 

 

(0.59)

 

 

(0.57)

Change in net unrealized gains on equity securities

 

 

0.98

 

 

0.23

 

 

3.83

 

 

(0.76)

Credit loss (benefit) expense

 

 

0.01

 

 

-

 

 

0.01

 

 

(0.02)

Income tax expense on exclusions from net income

 

 

(0.19)

 

 

(0.02)

 

 

(0.68)

 

 

0.28

Non-GAAP operating income per diluted share

 

$

1.13

 

$

1.70

 

$

4.05

 

$

5.51

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Additional Premium Information

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Written Premiums

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct

 

$

217,878

 

$

211,098

 

$

621,947

 

$

620,568

Assumed

 

 

6,460

 

 

7,585

 

 

21,168

 

 

23,345

Ceded

 

 

(18,910)

 

 

(16,079)

 

 

(56,911)

 

 

(50,265)

Net written premiums

 

$

205,428

 

$

202,604

 

$

586,204

 

$

593,648

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earned Premiums

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct

 

$

202,190

 

$

204,429

 

$

597,662

 

$

608,448

Assumed

 

 

6,497

 

 

7,202

 

 

21,835

 

 

23,199

Ceded

 

 

(18,756)

 

 

(17,236)

 

 

(54,145)

 

 

(50,105)

Net earned premiums

 

$

189,931

 

$

194,395

 

$

565,352

 

$

581,542

 

