Safety Vision exhibited at the School Transportation News (STN) EXPO in Reno, NV this week displaying several innovative technologies for K12 Pupil Transportation Directors representing hundreds of the nation’s largest school districts. Technologies included our Electronic Mirror System that includes a 12.3-inch mirror unit displaying HD camera images from exterior left/right sides of the bus. The system provides an easy-to-use Class II and Class IV view that increases visibility and accident avoidance. The system can replace traditional mirrors (local regulations permitting) and is already in wide use throughout Europe.
Also featured was our Stop Arm Citation solution that ensures complete violation capture to citation processing. This solution is currently undergoing required piloting at several districts and is gaining momentum across the US. Other notable software advancements included AI and Machine Learning that use Edge-AI computer vision cameras to complete passenger counting for one or two door configurations and can even detect passengers left on a bus. Edge-AI completes these tasks locally on the camera and replaces the processing power needed locally for onboard recorders and the customer’s server.
Director of Pupil Transportation for Safety Vision, Clint Bryer says that “STN EXPO Reno is a unique opportunity to gain feedback on our innovative technology solutions from School Transportation professionals to ensure we’re aligned with their unique mobile surveillance and onboard technology needs.”
Safety Vision is committed to developing mobile surveillance systems that help school districts protect the lives of students and provide parents peace of mind knowing that, like the district, their child’s safety is our highest priority.
Safety Vision is among the most recognized vendors of mobile video surveillance products in North America and continually enhances vehicular safety in both the private and public sectors. Safety Vision’s product offering includes network video recorders, analog and IP cameras, rear vision cameras, as well as a suite of AI server and cloud software. Safety Vision is proud to have deployed over a million systems worldwide and generating over $1B in revenue since inception. For more information, please go to www.safetyvision.com or call 800-880-8855.
