Safeway and Albertsons Launch Vine & Cellar Delivering Curated Specialty Wines Straight to California Doorsteps

Safeway and Albertsons today announce the launch of Vine & Cellar, a collection of expertly curated wines available online, shipped directly to customer homes. Available now exclusively in California, Vine & Cellar boasts an expanded assortment of wine varietals and global wine regions.
“We are launching Vine & Cellar to give our customers and fellow wine enthusiasts the ability to discover and shop regional and specialty wines from smaller vineyards that are not usually available at national supermarket retailers,” said Curtis Mann, Master of Wine and Group Vice President Alcohol for Albertsons Cos. “Our team has tasted thousands of wines from Sancerre to Burgundy to Napa Valley so our customers can enjoy the tannin, body and fruit of old world and new world vintages – all conveniently shipped to their doorsteps.”
All wines offered by Vine & Cellar are individually selected by Mann and his expert buying team. As one of only 60 Masters of Wine in the country, Mann has extensive knowledge and a deep understanding in the art, science and business of wine.
Today, Vine & Cellar offers wine ranging in price from $10 to more than $1,000 a bottle with plans to expand the assortment even further. Shoppers in California can access Vine & Cellar through the Safeway, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions websites and mobile apps under the “featured” category. Wine will arrive in one to three business days for ultimate enjoyment.
“I am deeply passionate about wine and introducing new blends and regions to our customers. For both the wine enthusiast and wine explorer, Vine & Cellar is a destination for customers building their home wine collection and those who want to expand their palates and knowledge about wine,” Mann added.
The Vine & Cellar collection expands Albertsons Cos.’ growing wine portfolio, which includes the company’s private label Vinaforé, Signature Reserve, O Organics and Kaylana wines.
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of June 17, 2023, the Company operated 2,272 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2022, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including more than $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.
