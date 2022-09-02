CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 2, 2022--
Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, announced today that the Company will present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 3:40 p.m. ET in New York, NY.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company fearlessly leading the way to create a world with better brain health. Our mission is to pioneer solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.
