Sagility LLC, a leading provider of technology-enabled business process management (BPM) services to the U.S. healthcare industry, is all set to showcase its brand new site in Angels, Jamaica. The new site will expand Sagility’s nearshore operations and extend the company’s footprint of award-winning services in Jamaica. Sagility has emerged as one of the best places to work in Jamaica’s fast-growing BPM industry.
The new site will seat nearly 1,200 employees and is expected to generate employment in the St. Catherine Parish area. Sagility currently employs more than 3,600 people out of its four centers in Kingston. The Angels site also comes as a welcome addition to Sagility’s approximately 52% of staff who reside in the parish of St. Catherine, reducing commute time to under 20 minutes.
Sagility has been ranked in the top 10 best companies to work for in Jamaica in Glassdoor (2020) with an enviable employee NPS of 60+. The new site will build on this ranking with its Metaverse technology in the security operation—the first contact center in the MJS Tech Park to install one. The facility also houses a lactation room offering new mothers the added privacy they need. The site is also wheelchair accessible, runs on renewable energy, and is a paper-free building.
The Angels site will begin operations this June and draw on Jamaica’s BPO expertise to provide robust nearshore operations to service Sagility’s clients in the United States. “Our Kingston centers employ experienced healthcare advocates who are well-aligned with the cultural nuances of the United States and demonstrate unmatched talent for customer service,” said Sagility’s Head of Delivery for the Americas Anand Biradar. “The new Angels site will further leverage our talented resources and strengthen our nearshore operational excellence. Our site strategy ensures that none of our employees working from office would have to commute for more than 20 minutes.”
“Jamaica has been a vital geography for Sagility’s nearshore operations, with immense potential for growth in the BPM sector,” added Ramesh Gopalan, Group CEO of Sagility. “In recent years, technology innovation, including automation, has quickly moved Jamaica up the value chain as a BPO process excellence and innovation hub. We continue to build on that here.”
About Sagility
Sagility combines industry-leading technology and transformation-driven BPM services with decades of healthcare domain expertise to help clients draw closer to their members. The company optimizes the entire member/patient experience through service offerings for clinical operations, member engagement, provider solutions, payment integrity, claims cost containment, and analytics. Colorado-based Sagility has more than 30,000 employees across 5 countries and revenues of over $500 million.
