JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported first quarter 2023 financial results.  Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $2.85 compared to $2.98 in the first quarter of 2022. 

Highlights from the first quarter operating results were as follows:

First Quarter 2023 Compared to First Quarter 2022 Results

  • Revenue was $660.5 million, a 0.1% decrease
  • Operating income was $99.1 million, a 4.2% decrease
  • Operating ratio of 85.0% compared to 84.4%
  • LTL shipments per workday decreased 7.1%
  • LTL tonnage per workday decreased 5.5%
  • LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 5.8%
  • LTL revenue per shipment increased 7.6% to $354.37

“First quarter business levels were below what we would consider normal seasonality, but I am pleased with how we managed costs and maintained high quality customer service throughout the quarter,” stated Saia President and Chief Executive Officer, Fritz Holzgrefe. “Despite the softer freight environment we are working through, we still had a constructive quarter in terms of our pricing discussions with customers and we posted a 4.5% increase in yield excluding fuel surcharge in the quarter. Customer satisfaction continues to improve and our value proposition is enhanced as we expand our network footprint. We have opened four new terminals so far this year, including the most recent opening earlier this week, Atlanta Northeast, which is our third terminal serving metro Atlanta and surrounding communities,” continued Holzgrefe.

“We have a robust pipeline of real estate opportunities under constant review, as we see a multi-year opportunity to not only grow the Saia brand in new markets, but also to open additional terminals in underserved markets. Our customer first focus is resonating with shippers, and as we grow our footprint we see long-term share gain opportunities with both new and existing customers,” concluded Holzgrefe.

Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Col added, “solid pricing efforts and a 1.8% increase in weight per shipment in the quarter drove a 6.3% increase in revenue per shipment excluding fuel surcharge.  The efforts around pricing and business mix shift led to total revenue being essentially flat year-over-year despite the 7.1% decrease in shipments per day.”

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

We ended the first quarter of 2023 with $166.4 million of cash on hand and total debt of $26.5 million, which compares to $141.3 million of cash on hand and total debt of $44.9 million at March 31, 2022.

Net capital expenditures were $128.1 million during the first three months of 2023, compared to $45.4 million in net capital expenditures during the first three months of 2022.  In 2023, we anticipate that net capital expenditures will be in excess of $400 million, subject to ongoing evaluation of market conditions.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-440-5655 or 1-646-960-0338 referencing conference ID #9246157. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the Company website at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through May 28, 2023 at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 or 1-647-362-9199 referencing conference ID #9246157.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services.  With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 191 terminals with service across 45 states.  For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Securities and Exchange Commission encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand the future prospects of a company and make informed investment decisions. This news release may contain these types of statements, which are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “believe,” “should” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements reflect the present expectation of future events of our management as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, (1) general economic conditions including downturns or inflationary periods in the business cycle; (2) operation within a highly competitive industry and the adverse impact from downward pricing pressures, including in connection with fuel surcharges, and other factors; (3) industry-wide external factors largely out of our control; (4) cost and availability of qualified drivers, dock workers, mechanics and other employees, purchased transportation and fuel; (5) inflationary increases in operating expenses and corresponding reductions of profitability; (6) cost and availability of diesel fuel and fuel surcharges; (7) cost and availability of insurance coverage and claims expenses and other expense volatility, including for personal injury, cargo loss and damage, workers’ compensation, employment and group health plan claims; (8) failure to successfully execute the strategy to expand our service geography; (9) costs and liabilities from the disruption in or failure of our technology or equipment essential to our operations, including as a result of cyber incidents, security breaches, malware or ransomware attacks; (10) failure to keep pace with technological developments; (11) labor relations, including the adverse impact should a portion of our workforce become unionized; (12) cost, availability and resale value of real property and revenue equipment; (13) supply chain disruption and delays on new equipment delivery; (14) capacity and highway infrastructure constraints; (15) risks arising from international business operations and relationships; (16) seasonal factors, harsh weather and disasters caused by climate change; (17) economic declines in the geographic regions or industries in which our customers operate; (18) the creditworthiness of our customers and their ability to pay for services; (19) our need for capital and uncertainty of the credit markets; (20) the possibility of defaults under our debt agreements, including violation of financial covenants; (21) inaccuracies and changes to estimates and assumptions used in preparing our financial statements; (22) failure to operate and grow acquired businesses in a manner that support the value allocated to acquired businesses; (23) dependence on key employees; (24) employee turnover from changes to compensation and benefits or market factors; (25) increased costs of healthcare benefits; (26) damage to our reputation from adverse publicity, including from the use of or impact from social media; (27) failure to make future acquisitions or to achieve acquisition synergies; (28) the effect of litigation and class action lawsuits arising from the operation of our business, including the possibility of claims or judgments in excess of our insurance coverages or that result in increases in the cost of insurance coverage or that preclude us from obtaining adequate insurance coverage in the future; (29) the potential of higher corporate taxes and new regulations, including with respect to climate change, employment and labor law, healthcare and securities regulation; (30) the effect of governmental regulations, including hours of service and licensing compliance for drivers, engine emissions, the Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) initiative, regulations of the Food and Drug Administration and Homeland Security, and healthcare and environmental regulations; (31) unforeseen costs from new and existing data privacy laws; (32) changes in accounting and financial standards or practices; (33) widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic; (34) the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; (35) relations between China and Taiwan; (36) increasing investor and customer sensitivity to social and sustainability issues, including climate change;  (37)  provisions in our governing documents and Delaware law that may have anti-takeover effects; (38) issuances of equity that would dilute stock ownership; (39) weakness, disruption or loss of confidence in financial or credit markets; and (40) other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.

As a result of these and other factors, no assurance can be given as to our future results and achievements. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

CONTACT: Saia, Inc.

Douglas Col

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Investors@saia.com

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
     
  March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
ASSETS    
     
CURRENT ASSETS:    
Cash and cash equivalents $166,425  $187,390 
Accounts receivable, net  294,917   290,306 
Prepaid expenses and other  52,172   53,190 
Total current assets  513,514   530,886 
     
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT:    
Cost  2,602,963   2,478,824 
Less: accumulated depreciation  1,034,649   996,204 
Net property and equipment  1,568,314   1,482,620 
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS  115,484   120,455 
 OTHER ASSETS  45,487   40,749 
Total assets $2,242,799  $2,174,710 
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
     
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Accounts payable $108,362  $99,792 
Wages and employees' benefits  54,706   66,684 
Other current liabilities  67,755   68,165 
Current portion of long-term debt  14,452   14,519 
Current portion of operating lease liability  25,256   24,925 
Total current liabilities  270,531   274,085 
     
OTHER LIABILITIES:    
Long-term debt, less current portion  12,052   16,489 
Operating lease liability, less current portion  93,649   98,581 
Deferred income taxes  151,509   145,771 
Claims, insurance and other  64,118   60,443 
Total other liabilities  321,328   321,284 
     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:    
Common stock  27   26 
Additional paid-in capital  273,274   277,366 
Deferred compensation trust  (5,655)  (5,248)
Retained earnings  1,383,294   1,307,197 
Total stockholders' equity  1,650,940   1,579,341 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,242,799  $2,174,710 
     
Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
   
  First Quarter
  2023 2022
OPERATING REVENUE $660,535  $661,216
     
OPERATING EXPENSES:    
Salaries, wages and employees' benefits  298,956   289,463
Purchased transportation  46,727   78,248
Fuel, operating expenses and supplies  141,625   122,771
Operating taxes and licenses  17,065   16,573
Claims and insurance  14,059   10,736
Depreciation and amortization  42,880   39,952
Other operating, net  80   24
Total operating expenses  561,392   557,767
     
OPERATING INCOME  99,143   103,449
     
NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME):    
Interest expense  688   692
Other, net  (643)  235
Nonoperating expenses, net  45   927
     
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES  99,098   102,522
Income tax expense  23,001   23,098
NET INCOME $76,097  $79,424
     
Average common shares outstanding - basic  26,600   26,391
Average common shares outstanding - diluted  26,702   26,670
     
Basic earnings per share $2.86  $3.01
Diluted earnings per share $2.85  $2.98
     
Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  First Quarter
  2023 2022
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:    
Net cash provided by operating activities $119,270  $95,961 
Net cash provided by operating activities  119,270   95,961 
     
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:    
Acquisition of property and equipment  (128,415)  (46,259)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment  360   883 
Net cash used in investing activities  (128,055)  (45,376)
     
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:    
Proceeds from stock option exercises  2,204   907 
Shares withheld for taxes  (8,927)  (11,230)
Other financing activity  (5,457)  (5,525)
Net cash used in financing activities  (12,180)  (15,848)
     
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  (20,965)  34,737 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD  187,390   106,588 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $166,425  $141,325 
     
                    
Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Information
For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited)
             
        First Quarter  
  First Quarter % Amount/Workday %
  2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change
Workdays      64 64  
Operating ratio 85.0%  84.4%        
LTL tonnage (1) 1,311   1,387  (5.5) 20.48 21.67 (5.5)
LTL shipments (1) 1,822   1,962  (7.1) 28.47 30.65 (7.1)
LTL revenue/cwt.$24.63  $23.29  5.8       
LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharges$20.15  $19.28  4.5       
LTL revenue/shipment$354.37  $329.30  7.6       
LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharges$289.87  $272.58  6.3       
LTL pounds/shipment 1,439   1,414  1.8       
LTL length of haul (2) 892   915  (2.5)      
             
(1)In thousands.           
             
(2)In miles.           
             
Note:LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight.  The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.

