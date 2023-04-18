Saint-Gobain Celebrates Opening of CertainTeed Corners Facility in Social Circle, Georgia

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 18, 2023--
Saint-Gobain North America yesterday held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new CertainTeed Interior Products facility in Social Circle, Georgia, where it will manufacturer corners performance products as part of the company’s existing high quality interior finishings portfolio. The new plant will create 16 new jobs and expand CertainTeed’s already robust presence in the Social Circle community.
The event, hosted in conjunction with the Walton County Chamber of Commerce, featured remarks from Social Circle Mayor David Keener, Walton County Chamber of Commerce Director of Meaningful Engagement Abigail Johnson, Vice President of Operations for CertainTeed’s Interior Products Group Bruce Major, Senior Director of Specialty and Finishing Operations for CertainTeed’s Interior Products Group Marc Bartolomei, Manager of Finishing Operations for CertainTeed’s Interior Products Group Craig Radford, Senior Plant Manager of CertainTeed Sidings Social Circle facility John Barone, and CertainTeed Finishing’s Plant Manager Chris Hagen.
The new corners facility is the latest addition to CertainTeed’s presence in Social Circle, where the company also operates a sidings plant which employees over 50 individuals. This project will support the company’s growing customer base in the eastern United States and abroad and aligns with Saint-Gobain's global Grow and Impact Strategy, which includes expanding its presence in key, fast growing markets.
“As we cut the ribbon on this new, modern facility, we would like to thank our team for their tireless efforts to make this plant a reality and the entire Social Circle community for their support of our business for the last 50 years,” said Jay Bachmann, Vice President and General Manager of CertainTeed Interior Products Group. “Our new corners plant will provide our team with the necessary manufacturing space to invest in our customers while maximizing our positive impact.“
“We are pleased that CertainTeed has decided to expand their plant and grow their product line of interior finishings right here in Social Circle,” Mayor David Keener said. “CertainTeed has shown its commitment to our community by maintaining a strong presence as a local employer for decades. The company recognizes that Social Circle is more than a great place to live. We also provide businesses with a talented, skilled, and conscientious workforce. We are confident CertainTeed will experience continued success and we value them as one of our innovative industry partners.”
The ceremony in Social Circle follows several other growth investments taken by Saint-Gobain to grow its business in North America in recent months. In January, CertainTeed Roofing announced its intent to construct a new manufacturing and distribution center in Bryan, TX. In Georgia, the company has invested over $100 million to expand its CertainTeed roofing manufacturing facility in Peachtree City and has invested $28 million to expand the presence of its ADFORS business in Dublin, where it will create over 400 new jobs.
With over 145 manufacturing locations in the United States, every current and future member of the company’s team plays a vital role in making the world a better home. A current list of job openings at all Saint-Gobain locations, including facilities in Georgia, can be found on the company’s careers website.
ABOUT CERTAINTEED
Through the responsible development of innovative and sustainable building products, CertainTeed, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has helped shape the building products industry for more than 115 years. Founded in 1904 as General Roofing Manufacturing Company, the firm’s slogan “Quality Made Certain, Satisfaction Guaranteed,” inspired the name CertainTeed. Today, CertainTeed is a leading North American brand of exterior and interior building products, including roofing, siding, solar, fence, railing, trim, insulation, drywall and ceilings. www.certainteed.com.
ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN
Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group’s commitment is guided by its purpose, “MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.
€51.2 billion in sales in 2022
168,000 employees, located in 75 countries
Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050
