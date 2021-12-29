IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2021--
Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that its Chicago, Illinois station AM 560 The Answer will begin 2022 with an overhaul of its news and traffic operations. For the past 17 years, Mike Scott has anchored newscasts on the station between 5am and noon each weekday. Scott appeared on the station through an agreement between AM 560 and Total Traffic and Weather Network and NBC News Radio. That agreement is not being renewed when it expires at the end of the year.
Effective January 1, 2022, Mike Scott will transition into a full-time position with AM 560 as News Director where he’ll continue to anchor newscasts and will begin handling traffic reporting duties, as well.
“I'm incredibly gratified to be able to continue in my role on the air with AM 560 and Salem Media,” Scott said. “We have some of the best listeners in all of Chicago radio and some of the best on-air talent. I look forward to providing the first look at the day’s news for our audience.”
In addition to continuing in his role on the air with AM 560, Scott will also assume anchoring duties for the Salem Podcast Network’s Daybreak Insider Podcast, which launched in September of 2021.
During his time with AM 560 in Chicago, Scott has also anchored newscasts for Salem’s WWTC-AM 1280 The Patriot in Minneapolis. He previously served as the Chicago City Hall reporter for MetroSource news, beginning in 1999.
Additionally, JoAnn Genette will join AM 560 as an afternoon news anchor through an agreement with Remote News Service. Genette will anchor weekday afternoon newscasts through 6:30pm. Genette has been heard on a number of Chicago stations, including WLIT-FM, WLS-FM, WLS-AM, WBBM-AM, and WKSC-FM, where she was heard in mornings and served as the station’s Public Affairs Director for seven years.
“I’m very excited to have this new role at AM 560 The Answer,” Genette said. “It’s a great fit for me. I’ve always understood the most important element of news is recognizing real people’s lives are attached to these stories.”
Another new addition to AM 560 will be longtime Chicago traffic reporter Jill Urchak who will begin handling afternoon traffic reports. Urchak has spent close to 25 years as a traffic reporter in Chicago, including WGN-AM, WBBM-AM, WSCR-AM, and WLUP-FM, as well as WBBM-TV.
“A big thanks to the management of AM 560 for making me part of their fantastic radio station,” said Urchak. “I look forward to the journey and the opportunities that come with it. I’m super excited!”
"News and traffic are cornerstone elements for our format and for our radio station,” said Jeff Reisman, regional vice president and general manager of AM 560. “Keeping Mike Scott on our team while also adding Joann and Jill solidifies our commitment to serve our audience. We have a team of veteran broadcasters with experience and insight that our listeners can trust.”
AM 560 The Answer is owned and operated by Salem Media Group.
ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:
Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.
