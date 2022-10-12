NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--
Sandy Point Resort & Marina has tapped The Luxe Latitudes Team of Compass, led by Hyleri and Marc Katzenberg, to market sales. The luxurious visionary resort is nestled on North Caicos Island, the second largest island of Turks and Caicos, and a short ferry ride from the celebrity sanctuary of Parrot Cay. Available now for sale are marina and oceanfront villas ranging from one-to-five bedroom layouts and 75 hotel suites that offer the perks and pleasantries of a full-service 4+ star resort with pre-construction pricing for the villas ranging from $1.025 million to $2.725 million. The suites start at $380,500 to $1.8 million.
Sandy Point Resort & Marina (Photo: Business Wire)
"Owning property in paradise affords buyers the option of creating a new revenue stream or having a slice of heaven for themselves," said Hyleri Katzenberg. "This is the only project in North Caicos that offers world-class entertainment and an onsite celebrity-chef-operated restaurant. So you really can have it all at a value price."
Todd English, one of the top-earning chefs in the world, is slated to run the onsite beachfront restaurant and club that will open later this fall. He has appeared on PBS cooking shows and has a culinary footprint worldwide. His latest beach service endeavor will include a tiki bar.
"At this stage of my career, I'm only interested in truly extraordinary projects," said Todd English. "Our goal is to bring on additional celebrity chefs and create an unmatched culinary experience that complements the resort's natural beauty, high-quality living, and boundless entertainment."
Turks and Caicos is a preferred destination for nature lovers, 40 miles south of the Bahamas. The Caribbean country was recently named the top travel destination by TripAdvisor, besting other highly desirable areas, including the U.K., Thailand, and Vietnam. North Caicos is a lush island with many outdoor attractions, including lobster diving and kiteboarding. It is also home to preserved sites and natural wonders such as Flamingo Pond and Cottage Pond, the former a unique natural wetland where large flocks of flamingos can be observed.
The villas and suites at Sandy Point are being marketed and sold by Hyleri Katzenberg and Marc Katzenberg, leaders of the Luxe Latitudes Team of Compass. Hyleri is a second-generation realtor and UCLA graduate who started working in real estate at 18. Marc is a distinguished entrepreneur and real estate advisor. He established the well-known Florida-based restaurant chain TooJay's.
For more information on sales at Sandy Point Resort and Marina, visit: https://luxelatitudes.com/sandy-point-resorts-and-villas
