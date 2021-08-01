BOSCAWEN, N.H. (AP) — Sales from the New Hampshire State Forest Nursery rose 14.2% this year to $220,481 over 2020, a record.
The nursery, located within the 880-acre state forest in Boscawen, shipped 238,155 seedlings, an increase of 27,990 from the year before.
Seedlings sold at the nursery can be used for wildlife food and habitat, erosion control, reforestation, hedgerows for wind and snow breaks, wetland plantings, site reclamation and as Christmas tree growing stock, as well as for decorative purposes.
Each year, the nursery grows three million seedlings on 16 acres of irrigated, outdoor seedbeds; it also has 20 acres dedicated to seed orchards and testing areas.
Organizers said Christmas tree species, specifically balsam and fraser fir, sold out by the end of December and early January. By the end of January, more than 1,000 orders had been processed; the previous benchmark was 660 orders.