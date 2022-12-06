IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022--
Alliant Insurance Services has hired Sallie Giblin as Executive Vice President within its Employee Benefits Group. Based in San Diego, California, Giblin will design and implement comprehensive benefits solutions for a diverse base of clients on the West Coast as well as nationally and globally, working to help organizations enhance employee well-being and drive down healthcare spending.
“Sallie works diligently to help businesses keep a keen eye on the bottom line while also supporting the complex needs of a dynamic workforce," said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. “She's a strategic thinker who truly values her client relationships."
Giblin joins Alliant’s leadership team with a broad skill set that combines strategic analysis, collaborative leadership, and a service-focused mindset and heart. She works alongside her clients to provide customized benefits solutions that save time, reduce costs, and enhance employee well-being.
Giblin has nearly 27 years of experience in benefits consulting, working with clients across a broad range of industries and disciplines. Prior to joining Alliant, Giblin was President within the San Diego and Orange County offices of a national insurance brokerage and consulting firm.
Giblin’s widespread recognitions include Business Insurance's Women to Watch, San Diego Business Journal’s SD500 Most Influential People, San Diego Business Journal’s Business Woman of the Year, Human Resource Executive's Top Benefits Consultants, and Risk & Insurance’s Power Broker.
Giblin can be reached at (858) 945-4038 or at Sallie.Giblin@alliant.com.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.
