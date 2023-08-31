NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2023--

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today announced CEO Jon Witter will speak at the 2023 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and replay will be available at SallieMae.com/investors.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

