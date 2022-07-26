NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--
Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today announced a 2022 third-quarter dividend on its Preferred Stock Series B of $0.9463963 per share. The company also announced a 2022 third-quarter dividend on its common stock of $0.11 per share.
Both common stock and preferred stock dividends will be paid on September 15, 2022, to the respective stockholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2022.
Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
Category: Corporate and Financial
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005826/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Rick Castellano
302.451.2541
Rick.Castellano@SallieMae.comInvestors:
Brian Cronin
302.451.0304
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA DELAWARE
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES UNIVERSITY EDUCATION
SOURCE: Sallie Mae
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/26/2022 04:30 PM/DISC: 07/26/2022 04:32 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005826/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.