NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today announced a 2022 third-quarter dividend on its Preferred Stock Series B of $0.9463963 per share. The company also announced a 2022 third-quarter dividend on its common stock of $0.11 per share.

Both common stock and preferred stock dividends will be paid on September 15, 2022, to the respective stockholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2022.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

Category: Corporate and Financial

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005826/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Rick Castellano

302.451.2541

Rick.Castellano@SallieMae.comInvestors:

Brian Cronin

302.451.0304

Brian.Cronin@SallieMae.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA DELAWARE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES UNIVERSITY EDUCATION

SOURCE: Sallie Mae

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 07/26/2022 04:30 PM/DISC: 07/26/2022 04:32 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005826/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you