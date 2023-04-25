NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2023--
Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today announced a 2023 second-quarter dividend on its Preferred Stock Series B of $1.6971444 per share. The company also announced a 2023 second-quarter dividend on its common stock of $0.11 per share.
Both preferred stock and common stock dividends will be paid on June 15, 2023, to the respective stockholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2023.
Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
