1st_$8,800, mdn spl wt, 4YO up, 6f.
|Aa Loyalwan
|123
|Vazs Gonna Burn Sv
|123
|Wma Red Sand
|123
|Pv Magestic
|123
|a-Rb Nashton
|118
|Ban Over
|118
|Uptown Ringoffire
|123
|Highh Orbit
|123
|a-Rb Rathowayne
|123
a-Coupled.
2nd_$13,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 4 & 5YO, 5½f.
|Marketbook
|123
|God's Pick
|123
|Country Brave
|123
|Kwontro
|123
|Steely Caper
|123
|Wilton
|123
3rd_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 5½f.
|Moro Code
|122
|a-Bosque
|122
|a-Ima Big Bopper
|122
|Sport Coat
|122
|Mr. G T O
|122
|Smarty Ridge
|122
|Lucky's Special
|122
|Richard's Tx Bling
|122
|Stans Home Run
|122
|King Arthur Ridge
|122
|Uptowneagleslanded
|122
|Valentoro
|122
a-Coupled.
4th_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 4YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Thewhiskeyworked
|123
|Thatsalotofbling
|123
|Stalemate
|123
|Lovely Lolita
|123
|Not Enough Bling
|123
|Blurred Vision
|123
5th_$37,000, alc opt cl, 3YO F, 1mi.
|Carioquinha
|122
|Queenoftherainbow
|122
|Gee She's Pretty
|122
|Cato's Lady
|122
|Rollin Chrome
|122
|Circle Back Girl
|122
|Tyler's Dream
|122
6th_$16,500, , 4YO up, 5½f.
|Pomeroy Haze
|121
|Snow Man
|119
|a-Electoral
|119
|Zmor Aristocat
|114
|Declined
|119
|He's a Ranger
|119
|a-Shifty Henry
|119
a-Coupled.
7th_$37,000, alc, 4YO up F&M (NW1 X), 6f.
|Still of the Night
|123
|My Golden Bling
|123
|Dust a Flying
|123
|Zoe's Goldlady
|118
|Bebop Baby
|123
|Cosmetology
|123
|Miss Carmen
|123
|She Is a Bling
|123
|Its My Money Too
|123
8th_$37,000, alc, 4YO up F&M (NW1 X), 6f.
|Texas Whirlwind
|123
|Dancin All Alone
|123
|Stone Fox
|123
|Take Charge Woman
|123
|Shiasgold Lady
|123
|Doc's Denita
|123
|High Def Ridge
|123
|Airline Drive
|123
|Lady Fly Like Jet
|123
|Silver Coin
|123
9th_$17,500, cl $25,000-$25,000, 4YO up, 7f.
|First Bump Ridge
|123
|Oswald Cobblepot
|123
|High Tone
|123
|Speed Effect
|123
|Runaway Tracy
|123
|Southerner
|123
|American Nightmare
|123
|Carpe Eros
|123
|Violin Maker
|123
|Tale Twister
|123
|Pretty Creative
|123
10th_$13,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 4YO up F&M, 6f.
|Jan's Baby
|123
|Shedialed Burreaux
|123
|Faded Memories
|123
|She's an Angel
|123
|Theycallherpinky
|123
|Dreamin Tiger
|123
|Taylor's Vision
|123
|Duchess of Zmor
|118
|Tiz Tenacious
|123
|Graygirlgo
|123
(c) 2022 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.