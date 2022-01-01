1st_$8,800, mdn spl wt, 4YO up, 6f.

Aa Loyalwan123Vazs Gonna Burn Sv123
Wma Red Sand123Pv Magestic123
a-Rb Nashton118Ban Over118
Uptown Ringoffire123Highh Orbit123
a-Rb Rathowayne123

a-Coupled.

2nd_$13,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 4 & 5YO, 5½f.

Marketbook123God's Pick123
Country Brave123Kwontro123
Steely Caper123Wilton123

3rd_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 5½f.

Moro Code122a-Bosque122
a-Ima Big Bopper122Sport Coat122
Mr. G T O122Smarty Ridge122
Lucky's Special122Richard's Tx Bling122
Stans Home Run122King Arthur Ridge122
Uptowneagleslanded122Valentoro122

a-Coupled.

4th_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 4YO up F&M, 5½f.

Thewhiskeyworked123Thatsalotofbling123
Stalemate123Lovely Lolita123
Not Enough Bling123Blurred Vision123

5th_$37,000, alc opt cl, 3YO F, 1mi.

Carioquinha122Queenoftherainbow122
Gee She's Pretty122Cato's Lady122
Rollin Chrome122Circle Back Girl122
Tyler's Dream122

6th_$16,500, , 4YO up, 5½f.

Pomeroy Haze121Snow Man119
a-Electoral119Zmor Aristocat114
Declined119He's a Ranger119
a-Shifty Henry119

a-Coupled.

7th_$37,000, alc, 4YO up F&M (NW1 X), 6f.

Still of the Night123My Golden Bling123
Dust a Flying123Zoe's Goldlady118
Bebop Baby123Cosmetology123
Miss Carmen123She Is a Bling123
Its My Money Too123

8th_$37,000, alc, 4YO up F&M (NW1 X), 6f.

Texas Whirlwind123Dancin All Alone123
Stone Fox123Take Charge Woman123
Shiasgold Lady123Doc's Denita123
High Def Ridge123Airline Drive123
Lady Fly Like Jet123Silver Coin123

9th_$17,500, cl $25,000-$25,000, 4YO up, 7f.

First Bump Ridge123Oswald Cobblepot123
High Tone123Speed Effect123
Runaway Tracy123Southerner123
American Nightmare123Carpe Eros123
Violin Maker123Tale Twister123
Pretty Creative123

10th_$13,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 4YO up F&M, 6f.

Jan's Baby123Shedialed Burreaux123
Faded Memories123She's an Angel123
Theycallherpinky123Dreamin Tiger123
Taylor's Vision123Duchess of Zmor118
Tiz Tenacious123Graygirlgo123

(c) 2022 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

