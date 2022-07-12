PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--
Infinity BiologiX LLC d/b/a Sampled SMART Labs, announced today the appointment of Sarah Hersey, a 25-year life sciences veteran, to its Board of Directors as its first Independent Director.
Sarah brings a wealth of experience in precision medicine and biopharmaceutical research and development gained from leadership positions throughout the pharmaceutical industry. Sarah joins current Board members Robin Grimwood, Co-Founder and CEO and Brian Rose, Managing Director, Viking Global.
“Appointing Sarah to our board adds a wealth of experience to our business as we continue with our growth strategy," said Robin Grimwood, Sampled’s CEO. “We are particularly excited to have Sarah bring her insights in precision medicine, to help guide our expanding service offerings. We welcome Sarah and are very excited to have her on our Board of Directors.”
“I am thrilled to be joining Sampled’s Board of Directors at such a significant time for the company,” said Sarah Hersey. “Sampled’s vision of making it faster and easier for health innovators to improve human health guides the company in its future growth, and I look forward to applying my experience in precision medicine and translational science in helping Sampled realize this vision.”
Sarah is an accomplished leader and is responsible for leading a world-class research and development team of over one hundred scientists including MDs and PhDs supporting translational sciences and diagnostics. Sarah is currently at Bristol Myers Squibb serving as Vice President, Head of Translational Sciences and Diagnostics, where she leads a team that supported more than twenty drug approvals, top-line results and other key regulatory milestones in a single year during the Pandemic. Prior to Bristol Myers she was Head of Precision Medicine, Vice President at Celgene (which was acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb in 2019) where she built and led a world-class precision medicine team. Prior to Celgene, Sarah was the Global Head of Future Precision Medicine at Novartis where she developed innovative solutions to support accurate and precise use of advanced diagnostic platforms, such as NGS. Prior to Novartis, Sarah held multiple positions at Johnson & Johnson, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and Charles River Laboratories. Sarah received an MS, Biology, Biochemistry from Northern Illinois University and an MBA from California State University, Dominguez Hills. She received a BS in Chemistry from Northern Illinois University.
About Sampled:
Sampled is a next-generation laboratory that unlocks the valuable data in any biological sample. Through our integrated Sampled SMART Lab services, we can Store, Manage, Analyze, Research and Transport biological materials, offering partners a seamless solution for all research samples. Our vision is a world where we make it faster and easier for health innovators to improve human health, with a mission to be behind every transformative health innovation. Sampled is headquartered in Piscataway, N.J. with labs across the US and Europe and partner labs in the Netherlands, China and Australia.
Infinity BiologiX LLC, Roylance Stability Storage Limited and Roylance Scientific Limited are doing business as Sampled.
For more information, please visit www.sampled.com.
